The case was filed by DB Ventures in the New York Supreme Court in April. The company is suing Coty over an alleged breach of their licensing agreement.

The products involved include Beckham’s Classic and Instinct fragrance lines, as well as the Intimately and Exquisite Leather eaux de toilette.

DB Ventures argues that Beckham’s “world-renowned global brand is synonymous with excellence and refinement,” and that “David Beckham products are a symbol of everyday luxury.”

The company says it was shocked to find Beckham-branded products being sold at a gas station.

“Imagine, then, the shock and dismay experienced when DB Ventures discovered that David Beckham products were being offered for sale in a gas station,” the legal document says. “How could this possibly have happened? Desperation and greed.”

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Beckham's products sold at discount prices

Lawyers for DB Ventures allege that Beckham-branded products “ended up in the bargain bin inside a gas station” and were also sold at Poundland.

The company says this meant the products were being sold for dollar store prices and linked the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products.

DB Ventures is seeking at least $41 million in damages from Coty.

What Coty says

Coty has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The company argues that New York courts have no jurisdiction in the case.

Coty also says DB Ventures is using the lawsuit to “manufacture its early exit” from the licensing deal and transfer the Beckham contracts to another company, Interparfums.

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Coty told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “Coty strongly disputes the claims and has asked the court to dismiss them. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not comment further.”