Julien’s Auctions had hoped the car would beat the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the vehicle driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees.

The seller has chosen to remain anonymous, the auction house previously said.

Known as the “Number One Hero car”, the vehicle is just under 20 feet (about 6 meters) long and has two sweeping tail fins. Julien’s said it appeared in the majority of the film’s driving sequences.

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Original paint, V-8 engine and flaming exhaust

The Batmobile spent years in storage before being put on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California.

It still has its original paint and Chevrolet V-8 engine, along with a radio-controlled flaming exhaust system that Michael Keaton’s Batman used to torch one of the Penguin’s circus goons.

Julien’s called the car “one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history”, citing the influence of Burton’s “darker aesthetic” on modern superhero movies.

Robert Thompson, a trustee professor of television and popular culture at Syracuse University, said superhero franchises have “spread out into so many iterations that I think it might dilute the exclusivity” of memorabilia.

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Still, the fact that the Batmobile reached $3.25 million shows they still carry “a great deal of value,” he said.

“Given the complex calculus of where Batman, Tim Burton’s Batman, this particular vehicle of the three that are available in the world, all of that, they arrived at a price that was more than, clearly, bidders wanted to pay for it,” Thompson said.

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Buyer would have faced restrictions

Julien’s noted that the vehicle is “not street legal” and its engine and transmission have been tested a “limited number of times” since filming ended.

Any buyer would also have had to follow restrictions under an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., which handles DC Comics’ intellectual property rights.

Displaying the car at special events would require approval, and the vehicle “must remain stationary when exhibited to the public,” the auction house said.