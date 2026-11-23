The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading across their equity and derivatives segments for the day. According to the exchanges' 2026 holiday calendars, trading in the equity cash and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended. Benchmark indices such as Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex will not witness any trading activity during the session.
The exchanges will resume normal operations on Wednesday, November 25, with the regular equity market session scheduled from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.