Will the commodity market remain closed on November 24?

While the NSE and BSE will remain closed, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday.

The commodity exchange will remain closed during the morning session, which normally operates from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading will resume during the evening session, beginning at 5 pm and continuing until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on the contract.

Eligible commodity contracts, including gold, silver and crude oil futures, will be available for trading during the evening session.

When will the Indian stock market reopen?

Advertisement

Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The regular equity market session will open at 9:15 am and close at 3:30 pm, while the pre-open session will begin at 9 am.

The November 24 holiday leaves investors with three trading sessions during the week:

Wednesday, November 25

Thursday, November 26

Friday, November 27

Previous session

On Monday, Sensex tanked 1484 points to 82,435 and Nifty crashed 451 pts to end at 25,349. The selling came on weekly derivatives expiry day (shifted to Monday due to holiday today).