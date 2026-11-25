Hyundai Motor India shares too slipped 2.34% to Rs 2100 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 2150.90.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced an average price increase of 0.5% across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). The revision will take effect from December 1, with the extent of the increase varying across models and variants. The company said the move was aimed at partially offsetting the impact of elevated input costs, while it would continue to absorb a significant portion of the increase. Hyundai Motor India, meanwhile, has planned a price increase of up to Rs 8,000 across select models and trims from the same date. The extent of the revision will vary depending on the model and variant. The company did not specify which vehicles would be affected by the increase.

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Explaining the rationale behind its decision, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, "This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated." The company added that the extent of the price revision would differ across models and variants.

Hyundai also attributed the increase to a steep rise in input costs. The automaker said it had consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising expenses through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, but found it necessary to pass on a limited portion of the higher costs to customers.