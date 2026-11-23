However, Sarvam's ambitions extend beyond offering computing capacity. The startup also wants to build the infrastructure needed to support India's growing AI consumption while continuing to develop and train its own models.

Sarvam Token Factory targets India's AI inference market

In an X post, Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar described Token Factory as one of the first large inference offerings in India. Explaining the need for domestic infrastructure, he said, "Today, India consumes a few trillion tokens a day and imports the majority of them."

Kumar said Sarvam serves multiple open-weight models using GPUs it has privately procured, without government support. He added that the company has optimised data centre-scale inference to make its token costs competitive with established providers such as Fireworks, Baseten and Together.

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Explaining the company's broader objective, Kumar said, "Scaling this consumption up and building sovereign capability requires investing in GPU infra, running efficient token factories, and guaranteeing advantages in cost, latency, and data residency."

He also clarified Sarvam's earlier use of government support under the IndiaAI Mission. The initiative under MeitY provided around 20 startups with a 40% discount on GPU access. Sarvam used the facility to train Sarvam 105B from scratch, which it completed and open-sourced in February. Clarifying the funding arrangement, Kumar said, "The government did not pay Sarvam directly, instead like with every supported startup, the subsidy went to GPU cloud providers."

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Sarvam releases improved AI model, plans more launches

Alongside its infrastructure expansion, Sarvam has open-sourced an improved checkpoint, Sarvam 105B-1711, trained using its optimised stack for Blackwell GPUs. The company claims improvements in reasoning, tool-calling and co-work tasks, with a particular focus on Indian languages.

Kumar described it as "one of the best Flash-Lite class models, open or closed", claiming that it delivers high accuracy at an output cost of ₹25 per million tokens. The model has also been optimised to run on a single RTX Pro GPU through its agentic product, Indus. Sarvam is releasing its training and inference recipes alongside the model weights.

The company plans to release additional models across vision, speech and edge computing over the next two weeks. It is also working with partners to bring the latest training-grade computing infrastructure to India to support the development of larger next-generation models.

Kumar said Sarvam remains focused on building India's capabilities across the full AI stack while developing a sustainable commercial business.