“It would not be expedient in the national interest and economy of the country to permit the applicant/accused to travel abroad for a longer period of three months,” SEBI special judge RM Jadhav observed.

“The possibility of applicant/accused indulging such unlawful activity in contravention to the securities law cannot be ruled out if such blanket permission for a period of three months is granted to the applicant/accused,” Jadhav noted.

Which countries did Ketan Parekh want to visit?

Parekh had sought permission to travel to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Switzerland with his family. He also sought the permission without furnishing any additional security deposit.

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The plea was opposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which said Parekh had previously misused travel liberties to carry out front-running activities using non-public information of a large client.

SEBI also pointed out that Parekh had not complied with a January 2, 2025 order of a Whole Time Member (WTM), directing him to deposit ₹27 crore in wrongful gains.

Court flags risk of repeat violations

SEBI said the matter was still under investigation and Parekh’s presence was required for hearings before cognizance could be taken and a final order passed. This had also led the regulator to initiate fresh prosecution under securities laws.

Judge Jadhav agreed with the prosecution’s concerns and said a three-month overseas trip could create a risk of similar violations.

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“Granting permission for traveling abroad for such a long period for 91 days would provide him the platform to commit identical activities in violation of the securities laws,” the judge said.

The court also rejected Parekh’s reliance on earlier High Court precedents, noting that those cases involved much shorter overseas trips lasting between six and twenty days.

The court ultimately rejected Parekh’s application, finding it devoid of merits and substance.