

Bharat Heavy Electricals | Avoid | Resistance: 440 | Support: Rs 405

BHEL is showing signs of short-term weakness as the price is trading below its 10 and 20 DEMA, indicating a loss of near-term momentum. The stock has also broken below the lower boundary of its consolidation range near Rs 420, suggesting a deterioration in its price structure. Additionally, the hourly RSI is struggling to enter the overbought zone, reflecting a lack of buying strength. The immediate resistance is placed at Rs 440, while support is seen near Rs 405. Unless the stock reclaims its short-term moving averages and demonstrates improving momentum, fresh buying should be avoided for now.

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YES Bank | Hold | Resistance: 18 | Support: Rs 17

YES Bank Ltd is displaying improving price strength, with the stock sustaining above its 10 and 20 DEMA, indicating a positive short-term trend. The hourly RSI is maintaining its bullish range of 80–40, suggesting that buying momentum remains supportive and dips are being absorbed. The immediate support is placed near Rs 17, while resistance is seen at Rs 18. A decisive breakout above Rs 18 could trigger fresh buying interest and potentially extend the ongoing recovery. As long as the stock sustains above its short-term moving averages and RSI continues to hold its bullish range, the near-term outlook remains positive.



PB Fintech | Wait & Watch | Resistance: 1,120 | Support: Rs 1,050

PB Fintech is approaching an important resistance zone near Rs 1,120, while immediate support is placed around Rs 1,050. The stock needs to sustain above Rs 1,020 to keep the possibility of a meaningful recovery alive. A decisive move above Rs 1,120 could strengthen the price structure and trigger fresh buying interest, potentially opening the door for an upside move towards Rs 1,230. On the downside, Rs 1,050 remains an important near-term support to monitor. Traders should watch for a sustained breakout above Rs 1,120 rather than anticipating the move in advance.