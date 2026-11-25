“The most important rule in such flow-driven markets is not to catch a falling knife, no matter whether it is golden or silver,” Menke said.

Why gold and silver remain under pressure

Gold struggled for direction on Tuesday, trading around $3,628 per ounce after touching an intraday high of $3,678. The metal had rebounded 3.1% on Monday following an Nvidia-led recovery on Wall Street.

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However, expectations of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve continue to weigh on precious metals. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver.

Menke believes that while the fundamental backdrop has deteriorated, the magnitude of the price correction may be excessive.

“Excessive expectations about US monetary policy are driving the price performance in the gold and silver markets,” he said.

A moderation in US monetary tightening expectations could potentially trigger a recovery. Julius Baer expects easing energy price pressures to allow the Federal Reserve to adopt a less aggressive approach next year.

ETF selling remains a key risk

Another concern for precious metal investors is the possibility of withdrawals from physically backed gold and silver investment products.

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According to Menke, holdings in these products have hardly changed despite the sharp correction. However, disappointed investors could eventually liquidate their positions, adding to selling pressure.

Large-scale investor withdrawals could ease physical market tightness and potentially delay a sustainable recovery.

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Is it time to buy silver?

Julius Baer had previously identified silver prices below $45 per ounce and a gold-silver ratio above 85 as conditions under which a buying opportunity could emerge.

Although these levels have now been reached, the brokerage is awaiting evidence of a bottom-building process before turning more positive.

“Until then, we stick to our established views: Neutral on silver and Constructive on gold,” Menke said.

What should investors watch?

Julius Baer remains constructive on gold's long-term prospects, supported by expectations of a weakening US dollar, renewed concerns over US indebtedness and continued central bank purchases.

For investors considering fresh exposure, signs of price stabilisation, moderating interest rate expectations, sustained investment flows and reduced selling pressure could provide more meaningful entry signals than the magnitude of the correction alone.

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