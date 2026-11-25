Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of the Adani Group' subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has signed an agreement with 360 ONE Asset to raise Rs 2,790 crore ($300 million), taking its total equity fundraise to around $1.35 billion. The investment values the airport holding company at a pre-money valuation of approximately $18 billion.

ABB India: The capital good major has signed an agreement to acquire Ziehl-Abegg, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency electronically commutated fans, integrated electric motors, ventilation and control technology, for an enterprise value of $2.65 billion and an equity value of $2.22 billion.

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Gland Pharma: The USFDA conducted a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at the company's VSEZ Sterile Oncology formulations facility and API facility in Visakhapatnam between August 24 and September 1, 2026. It has received an establishment inspection report from the USFDA, confirming the closure of the inspection with the facilities classified as 'no action indicated'.

Tata Steel: The metal player plans to keep APL Apollo listed and aims to bring its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to around 2.5 times before making it debt-free in the near future, its CFO said. The combined tubes and colour-coated steel capacity is expected to reach 7.5 million tonnes, with potential to expand to 15.5 million tonnes over the next few years.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate firm has acquired a prime 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad through an outright purchase for Rs 180 crore. The launch of Floris, the first residential phase of Brigade Autograph, received an overwhelming response from customers, with Brigade recording sales worth Rs 1,600 crore over the launch weekend.

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Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy player's board has approved an investment of up to Rs 214.49 crore in its Gangotri unit, to be infused in tranches. It plans to sell a 26 per cent stake in the unit to Gujarat Alkalies for Rs 26,000, with the transaction pending completion.

Jupiter Wagons: The railway product maker has entered into a joint venture with South Korea-based Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro coaches and propulsion systems in India. Jupiter Wagons will hold an 80 per cent stake in the JV, while Woojin will own the remaining 20 per cent to manufacture complete metro coaches and key components.

PhysicsWallah: The ed-tech firm has entered the higher education space with the Punjab government notifying the establishment of PhysicsWallah Digital University in Patiala. The university was notified under the PhysicsWallah Digital University, Patiala Act, 2026, on October 29, following the Governor’s assent on October 23.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has announced the launch of BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) in India as a combination therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

RMC Switchgears: The electronics player has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the development of distribution infra and system-strengthening works. The project covers the construction of new substations, augmentation of existing substations, installation of additional power transformers, HT lines and allied works. The estimated basic order cost stands at Rs 521.84 crore.

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63 Moons Technologies: The National Spot Exchange (NSEL) has initiated a one-time settlement payout of Rs 1,950 crore to specified creditors under the scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement scheme was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum.

Vascon Engineers: The EPC player has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 195 crore from Kanakia Transparent Developers for carrying out shell and core works for the Mohan Society Redevelopment Project in Borivali, Mumbai.