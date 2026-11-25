APL Apollo Tubes saw sharp selling on Monday after Tata Steel said it would acquire the promoters' 26.38 per cent stake at Rs 2,100 per share and launch a 26 per cent open offer at around Rs 2,300 per share. However, investor concerns centred on APL Apollo Tubes' proposed acquisition of Tata Colors and the tubes business for Rs 28,000 crore, initially funded through debt and subsequently through an Rs 18,000 crore equity infusion.

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JM Financial said the proposed change in ownership and potential exit of the existing promoters, whose execution capabilities have supported APL Apollo's premium valuation, warrant a reassessment of its valuation multiple.

"While the transaction offers opportunities to enhance scale, diversify the portfolio and expand distribution reach, sizeable funding requirements and potential equity dilution remain key concerns," it said, while retaining its target price of Rs 2,300 on the stock.

MOFSL said APL Apollo is expected to benefit from operational synergies, but the significant debt requirement of Rs 10,000 crore could remain a near-term overhang on its balance sheet.

The management sees potential to build the combined platform into an Rs 10,000 crore Ebitda business over five to six years, supported by capacity expansion, a higher value-added product mix, improved utilisation and operating synergies. This implies Ebitda of Rs 7,000-8,000 per tonne at the targeted scale. APL Apollo would outsource 5 MTPA of colour coating to SG Spectra.

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"Given higher leverage, exit of erstwhile promoter Mr Sanjay Gupta and near-term EPS dilution, we shift to an EV/Ebitda-based valuation, assigning a 15 times multiple (40 per cent below historical average). Downgrade to 'HOLD' with a fair value of Rs 1,459 and a near-term target of Rs 1,739 factoring in the open offer; trades at 18x/15x FY28E/29E EV/Ebitda," Nuvama said.

The proposed deal between APL Apollo and Tata Steel is subject to necessary approvals.