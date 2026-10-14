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NSE shares climb for second straight day; is the stock a long-term 'Buy'?

NSE shares climb for second straight day; is the stock a long-term 'Buy'?

NSE1,762.65(0.61%)

The country's largest stock exchange made its market debut on September 24, 2026. At Wednesday's closing price, NSE commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,36,255.88 crore.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:17 PM IST
NSE shares climb for second straight day; is the stock a long-term 'Buy'?A few market participants remained largely positive on the stock from a long-term perspective.

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) continued their upward move for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The recently listed stock rose 0.61 per cent to settle at Rs 1,762.65.

The country's largest stock exchange made its market debut on September 24, 2026. At Wednesday's closing price, NSE commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,36,255.88 crore.

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A few market participants remained largely positive on the stock from a long-term perspective.

"Despite the recent upmove, NSE's stock remains around 6 per cent below its recent high. Investors should closely monitor valuations and earnings performance, while Rs 1,680 could act as a support level. Long-term investors may continue to hold the stock and consider accumulating the counter on dips," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, sees NSE as a long-term investment, citing the nature of the exchange business, liquidity benefits for established exchanges and the scope for new products.

Choksey said he views NSE as a "deep value" investment. "The long-term investment in this case is, I think, a deep value investment largely because the exchange business is exclusive. It's not a common business. Not everybody can come into the exchange business," the market veteran stated.

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For investors who did not receive an NSE IPO allotment, Choksey suggested a systematic investment approach and a long-term horizon.

"They should do SIP and keep buying this stock in the portfolio. Keep a horizon of at least three to five years," he said.

"You can call this particular stock a shock absorber in your portfolio, which would keep on giving you the comfort level during the volatile market," Choksey further stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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