NSE shares climb for second straight day; is the stock a long-term 'Buy'?

A few market participants remained largely positive on the stock from a long-term perspective.

"Despite the recent upmove, NSE's stock remains around 6 per cent below its recent high. Investors should closely monitor valuations and earnings performance, while Rs 1,680 could act as a support level. Long-term investors may continue to hold the stock and consider accumulating the counter on dips," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, sees NSE as a long-term investment, citing the nature of the exchange business, liquidity benefits for established exchanges and the scope for new products.

Choksey said he views NSE as a "deep value" investment. "The long-term investment in this case is, I think, a deep value investment largely because the exchange business is exclusive. It's not a common business. Not everybody can come into the exchange business," the market veteran stated.

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For investors who did not receive an NSE IPO allotment, Choksey suggested a systematic investment approach and a long-term horizon.

"They should do SIP and keep buying this stock in the portfolio. Keep a horizon of at least three to five years," he said.

"You can call this particular stock a shock absorber in your portfolio, which would keep on giving you the comfort level during the volatile market," Choksey further stated.