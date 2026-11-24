Speaking at an industry gathering on November 19, Modi questioned whether corporate India had adequately passed on the benefits of tax cuts and business-friendly policies to its workforce.

“In recent years the government’s focus has been strongly on 'Ease of Doing Business'. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30%. We reduced it to 22% ... Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No,” Modi said.

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Profits outpace employment and wages

Data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) showed that profits at registered factories grew at an annualised rate of around 17% between FY21 and FY25, compared with 13.5% growth in employee compensation and less than 7% in employment.

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Average annual emoluments per person engaged, calculated using these figures, increased from approximately Rs 3.01 lakh to Rs 3.82 lakh, representing nominal growth of around 27% over four years.

However, the ASI covers registered manufacturing establishments and excludes the services sector, limiting its applicability to the broader economy.

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Why has private investment remained subdued?

One factor behind the divergence has been the relatively slow recovery in private sector investment.

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According to an October Deloitte report, private investment peaked at approximately 18% of GDP in 2008 but remained around 10% in 2025.

Excess production capacity, subdued consumer demand, global economic uncertainty and corporate efforts to reduce debt have constrained fresh capital expenditure.

Greater adoption of automation and capital-intensive manufacturing could also influence the relationship between profitability and employment generation, although the cited data does not quantify their contribution.

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Are jobs and wages set to recover?

Recent economic indicators suggest that the investment cycle may be turning. Private investment increased 12% year-on-year in the April-June 2026 quarter.

Meanwhile, a November Citibank report showed that wage growth across listed companies reached 11.2% in the September 2026 quarter, its highest level in more than three years.

The government has also increasingly focused on strengthening household consumption through income tax relief and GST reductions.

Stronger consumer demand could encourage businesses to expand capacity, potentially supporting fresh recruitment and wage growth. The key question, however, remains whether the recovery in private investment will translate into sustained employment opportunities and higher household incomes alongside rising corporate profitability.

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