Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sebi introduces margin waiver for clients after Early Pay-In of shares

Sebi introduces margin waiver for clients after Early Pay-In of shares

In a circular dated October 22, 2026, Sebi said the facility would apply when a client has a net sell obligation in a settlement and the Clearing Corporation has successfully accepted the EPI request for the securities sold.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:51 PM IST
Sebi introduces margin waiver for clients after Early Pay-In of sharesThe circular will come into effect four months after its issuance on October 22, 2026, making February 22, 2027, the effective date.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a framework under which Clearing Corporations will not collect margin from Trading Members or Clearing Members for clients' subsequent buy or sell positions in the equity cash segment, up to the value of accepted Early Pay-In (EPI) of securities, subject to certain conditions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a circular dated October 22, 2026, the market regulator said the facility would apply when a client has a net sell obligation in a settlement and the Clearing Corporation has successfully accepted the EPI request for the securities sold.

Under the new framework, the Clearing Corporation will calculate the available EPI value on the trading day. This will be the lower of the value of EPI completed and the value of securities sold.

When a client takes another position in the cash segment on the same trading day, the Clearing Corporation will assess the client's margin availability after reducing the available EPI value.

What happens if a client squares off a position?

If a client squares off the sale position for which the EPI benefit was used, the EPI value will be removed. Any resulting margin shortfall will be blocked from the proprietary collateral of the Trading Member or Clearing Member by the Clearing Corporation.

Advertisement

This condition will not apply to trade-for-trade (TFT) securities, as these transactions are settled on a gross basis.

Sebi has directed Trading Members to ensure that clients square off positions or take new positions only if the required client margins are available.

When will the new rules take effect?

The circular will come into effect four months after its issuance on October 22, 2026, making February 22, 2027, the effective date.

The regulator has also directed Clearing Corporations to make the necessary changes to their rules and systems to implement the framework.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more