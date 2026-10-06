GIFT Nifty up 15 points; Axis Bank, Trent, KMB, Vedanta, Rentomojo, SRIT among stocks in focus

Corporate actions today: Shares of BLS E-Services shall trade ex-date for stock split, while Veranda Learning Solutions shall trade ex-date for spin-off today.

SRIT India: The IT solutions player shall begin its stock market journey on Tuesday, October 06 after the company raised Rs 218 crore from its IPO between September 28-30, which was sold in the range of Rs 123-130 apeice, with a lot size of 115 shares. The issues was overall booked over 125 times fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications worth over Rs 16,900 crore.

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Shah Investor's Home: The retail broking will list at the bourses on Tuesday, October 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 90 crore from its maiden stake sale, sold in the price band of Rs 159-167 per shares with a lot size of 85 equity shares between September 28-30. The issue was overall subscribed 38.12 times with 4.2 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 2,400 crore.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 22.7 per cent YoY jump in the gross advances jump in the 13.84 lakh crore, while total deposits surged 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 14.52 lakh crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its CASA deposits grew 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5.29 lakh crore for the reported quarter.

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Trent: The Tata Group's retail chain reported a 23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,788 crore in the September 2026 quarter. The company added 10 Westside store, while 17 Zudio stores for the quarter, while portfolio includes 1,342 stores for the reported quarter.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a 24.7 per cent YoY jump in the net advances to Rs 24.7 lakh crore, while CASA increased 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2.49 lakh crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its total advances deposits increased 23.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore for the quarter.

Vedanta: The company board meeting is proposed to be held on October 8 to consider the declaration of the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for FY27. The record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders to the said dividend, if declared, has been fixed as October 14.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a 11.2 per cent YoY growth in net advances to Rs 3.62 lakh crore, while its deposits grew 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4.29 lakh crore for the Q2FY27. Its CASA ratio fell to 28 per cent for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has partnered with MSN Laboratories to launch riociguat tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.5 mg, 2 mg and 2.5 mg in the United States. Zydus and MSN Laboratories are the first companies to launch a generic version of Adempas (riociguat) in the US market. The product was developed and is manufactured by MSN Laboratories.

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Rentomojo: The online rental subscription platform reported fell 38.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7.8 crore, while revenue increased 51.1 per cent YoY to Rs 126.3 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 40.9 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted to 32.2 per cent for the quarter.

Juniper Hotels: The hospitality company has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Imagicaaworld Entertainment for the acquisition of the operating Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, for Rs 248 crore.

Steamhouse: The industrial gas player reported a 80.25 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 18.34 crore, while revenue rose 13.35 per cent YoY to Rs 128.62 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. It clocked an EBITDA of Rs 30.93 crore, up 60.08 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin improved to 24.05 per cent for the quarter.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group player has added 1,694 MW of installed capacity since April 2026, including around 1.4 GW of renewable capacity. The company's total installed capacity has increased to 15,147 MW.

LCC Projects: The construction player reported 15.5 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 65.80 crore, with revenue declined 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 802.60 crore for the April-June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA was down 119.50 crore, while order book stood at Rs 8,387.8 crore for the June 30, 2026.

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Narayana Hrudayalaya: The healthcare chain said it has entered into an agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital and Research Centre and The Assemblies of God of North India to operate and manage the Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre at Park Street, Kolkata, on a long-term exclusive basis. The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds and spans approximately 63,240.37 sq ft.

GAIL (India): Rajeev Kumar has been appointed as Government Nominee Director on the board of GAIL (India), effective October 1, 2026.

HLE Glascoat: The process equipment maker's subsidiary, Thaletec GmbH, has transferred its entire 100 per cent shareholding in HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, a step-down subsidiary, to HLE International Srl, a wholly owned subsidiary, effective October 5.

Marico: The FMCG player has acquired an additional 24.09 per cent stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals, increasing its holding from 60 per cent to 84.09 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The aggregate consideration for the acquisition of an 84.09 per cent stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals on a fully diluted basis stands at Rs 1,392.07 crore.

Asian Hotels (North): The hospitality company's board has approved the appointment of Sunil Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective October 5.

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BGR Energy Systems: The utilities player company has entered into a Master Restructuring Agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company, acting through India Debt Resolution Company, for the restructuring of outstanding debt of Rs 3,736 crore.