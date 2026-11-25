The incident disrupted Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, Copilot and other services, while also affecting government operations, trading firms and airline communications. According to an exclusive Reuters report based on internal company memos, the disruption has prompted Microsoft to reassess its engineering practices and introduce a high-priority initiative called ‘Code Red’.

Microsoft’s outage exposed gaps in its engineering response

The incident was traced to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. Microsoft clarified that the disruption was not caused by cyber activity or AI agents. CEO Satya Nadella also publicly apologised for the incident.

In an internal memo, Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft’s M365 Core division, described it as the most customer-impacting incident in Exchange Online’s history.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | AI-native cybersecurity: How artificial intelligence is transforming threat detection and response

However, the response itself revealed another problem. Amanda Silver, Microsoft’s corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, said engineers exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while responding to the outage. Despite having senior engineering personnel involved, teams struggled to maintain a clear picture of the problem because diagnostic information was scattered across internal tracking systems.

Silver also cited Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, who said the affected component had experienced roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures.

Microsoft plans to use AI agents to speed up recovery

The Code Red initiative includes five workstreams covering load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft also plans to use AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify potential problems more quickly.

Advertisement

Henderson will hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, supported by weekly reviews to track progress.

Separately, Microsoft wants urgent security fixes to move from detection to safe worldwide deployment within an hour. An earlier production fix had taken five to six days to reach global deployment, according to another internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters that the company is working to prevent future disruptions, rather than focusing only on restoring services after failures.