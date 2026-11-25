Under the agreement, Jupiter Wagons will hold an 80% stake in the joint venture, while Woojin Industrial Systems will own the remaining 20%.

The partnership marks Jupiter Wagons' entry into two technology-intensive segments of the rolling stock industry — complete metro coaches and propulsion systems.

The joint venture will manufacture complete metro coaches in India, along with several critical components from Woojin's portfolio. These include propulsion systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen Jupiter Wagons' presence in the railway and urban mobility ecosystem by expanding its capabilities into advanced metro rolling stock and related technologies.

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"Jupiter Wagons Limited (“the Company”) has executed a Framework Agreement with Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd., Republic of Korea, to jointly participate in rolling stock opportunities in India through a consortium and a joint venture company, with the Company as the majority shareholder.

The collaboration covers:

a) Metro Coaches Manufacturing: the parties will bid jointly for Metro tenders and manufacture metro coaches in India through the joint venture, supporting “Make in India”. b) Propulsion Systems: Woojin will provide its know-how and transfer technology for the local design, manufacture and maintenance of Propulsion Systems, Electric Multiple Units (EMU), Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) and allied products for Metro Coaches, Vande Bharat Trains and other railway projects in India.

On November 20, Jupiter Wagons received a repeat Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 128.61 crore, including GST, from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of five BFNSM1 rakes comprising 302 wagons.

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About the company

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.