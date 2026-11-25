In international markets, gold futures were quoted at $3,546.80 per ounce, down 0.42%, while December silver futures slipped 0.46% to $40 per ounce.

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

Several global factors are influencing the direction of precious metals:

1. US-Iran tensions and tariff uncertainty

Renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia and fresh US tariff threats have added to uncertainty across financial markets. The latest tariff developments have also weighed on global equities, prompting investors to reassess their exposure to riskier assets. Reuters reported that the US was preparing findings from an investigation involving 16 trading partners, potentially paving the way for additional tariffs.

2. Fed rate expectations keep bullion under pressure

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Expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike in December are also weighing on gold and silver. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold, as investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing instruments.

Investors are also awaiting US inflation data, particularly the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, for further clues on the Fed's policy direction.

3. Crude oil and rupee movements

Oil prices have eased from recent highs as concerns over a potential global supply surplus offset some of the geopolitical risk premium. However, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to pose supply-side risks.

For Indian investors, movements in the rupee are another important factor. A stronger rupee can help moderate the domestic cost of imported gold and silver, although international prices remain the primary driver.

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Gold, Silver Outlook: What does Anuj Gupta say?

Independent Research Analyst Anuj Gupta expects precious metals to remain under pressure in the near term, with a sell-on-rise strategy likely to dominate trading.

According to his technical assessment, gold has immediate international support at $3,530, followed by $3,500. On the upside, resistance is placed at $3,590 and $3,620. On the domestic front, MCX gold has support at ₹1,21,000 and ₹1,20,000, while ₹1,24,500 remains an important resistance level.

Silver has immediate international support at $38. A sustained break below this level could open the door for a decline towards $36. On the upside, resistance is seen at $42 and $43.

For MCX silver, ₹1,42,000 is the crucial support, while ₹1,52,000 is the key resistance. A sustained move above ₹1,52,000 could signal a recovery in prices.

What should investors watch next?

The near-term direction of gold and silver will depend on developments around US trade policy, geopolitical tensions, the dollar, crude oil prices and upcoming US inflation data.

With expectations of tighter US monetary policy continuing to influence sentiment, traders may remain cautious. For now, Anuj Gupta's assessment points towards a sell-on-rise approach, with investors keeping a close watch on the crucial support levels.