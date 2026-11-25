The additional process could meaningfully extend the timeline for final regulations, Morgan Stanley said. The foreign brokerage said it may be reasonable to expect some relaxation in norms, including glide paths, for insurers as well as smaller distributors. Insurers remain better positioned than distributors, it said.

The committee will examine the proposed reforms and recommend additional measures or refinements, if any, to achieve a fair and sustainable balance between the interests of policyholders, insurers and distributors.

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It will also assess whether the proposed measures could adversely affect employment in the insurance sector, including among individual agents and other distribution personnel, and suggest suitable refinements to mitigate any such impact.

The committee will also consider appropriate transition pathways, including phasing, glide paths and supportive measures, to address the concerns of smaller distributors and smaller insurers.

To recall, life insurers and new-age firms had witnessed a selloff in September after IRDAI proposed a phased reduction in the expenses of management (EoM) limits for insurers. Life insurers were required to bring company-level EoM down to 15 per cent of gross direct premium income (GDPI) within two years and 12.5 per cent within five years.

PB Fintech shares climbed 7.91 per cent to Rs 1,176.25 apiece. In a scenario analysis, Jefferies said an increase in health new and renewal commissions to 20 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, against the proposed 15 per cent and 10 per cent, along with cost cuts and higher premium growth, could lift PB Fintech's estimated FY30 PAT by 25 per cent against Jefferies' worst-case scenario. This would imply a 17 per cent upside to the prevailing market price.

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"Both health and life commissions rising could lift FY30E PAT 40 per cent, close to previous target of Rs 30 billion. Unchanged rates imply 15 per cent downside. We assume lower multiples, given regulatory risks," Jefferies said.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd was locked at its 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 67.82 apiece.