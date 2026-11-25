"It will manufacture entire metro coaches in India together with all their critical components from Woojin's portfolio, including Propulsion Systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells," the company stated in a release.

The joint venture's propulsion systems will also cater to India's broader electric railway segment, including Vande Bharat trainsets, Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), and semi-high-speed and high-speed trains, JWL said.

"Propulsion, the electrical system that powers, controls and regeneratively brakes a modern electric train, sits at the heart of every electric trainset. Beyond metro, the joint venture's propulsion systems will serve the wider spectrum of India's electric trains," JWL added.

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The company said the partnership is aimed at addressing demand for metro coaches and related systems as metro networks expand across Indian cities.

"India's metro story has grown from a handful of cities into a national movement. New lines are opening in state capitals and fast-growing cities, while established networks extend their reach to meet rising ridership. Operators increasingly seek trains that are lighter, more energy efficient, more automated and built in India. The joint venture is designed for exactly this demand: it will manufacture complete metro rakes in India, pairing Woojin's proven metro and train control technology with JWL's manufacturing scale and deep relationships across India’s rail ecosystem," it also stated.

"Woojin will undertake a complete transfer of technology to the joint venture. Under Make in India, the joint venture will design, engineer, manufacture, test, commission and maintain these critical systems in India. A dedicated manufacturing facility, including capacity for aluminium car bodies, will support India's move towards lighter and more energy-efficient trains," the company further said.