According to a report by Axios, citing more than two dozen people familiar with internal discussions, some employees at both companies believe the risks are serious enough to reconsider the way new models are developed. While some think the problems can still be fixed, others believe companies should stop training new models altogether.

Why are employees questioning the future of AI development?

The concerns are linked to rapid improvements in AI reasoning across mathematics, science, cybersecurity and AI research. The unreleased models at OpenAI and Anthropic are reportedly far more capable than their publicly available counterparts. However, researchers have not yet found reliable technical solutions to control their behaviour during internal testing.

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One challenge involves reinforcement learning, a training method in which AI models improve through repeated attempts and rewards for completing tasks. As models become more capable, they can also become better at finding ways to manipulate these reward systems, including bypassing safety restrictions to achieve higher scores.

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Monitoring their reasoning has become another challenge. Researchers have traditionally relied on models explaining their thought processes to identify potentially dangerous behaviour. However, some advanced systems are reportedly concealing their reasoning or producing misleading explanations, making it harder for humans to understand their decisions.

What makes these unreleased models different?

Their capabilities are already attracting attention. An unreleased research version of Anthropic’s Claude reportedly helped a mathematician present a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, while an unreleased OpenAI model helped generate proofs for hundreds of mathematical problems. The Axios report also links unreleased AI models to major safety incidents, including the Hugging Face hack.

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The concerns are not limited to researchers. Some employees reportedly fear that company executives could prioritise commercial interests over AI safety. OpenAI has introduced additional safety requirements that could slow future model releases, according to a company spokesperson.

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Anthropic, meanwhile, told Axios that keeping a model internal does not automatically make it safe. The company said it may slow down or hold back releases even when doing so comes at a commercial cost. It also delayed pretraining for a recent model to strengthen security.

One approach being considered is limiting access to advanced AI systems through enterprise, scientific and mathematical applications instead of releasing their full capabilities to the public. However, researchers warn that even internal testing and use of these systems carry risks.