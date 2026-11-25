The equity portfolio will invest across market capitalisations and sectors, with stock selection guided by bottom-up research and valuations. The debt portion will focus predominantly on sovereign, AAA-rated and A1+-rated instruments, while also allowing selective exposure to non-AAA securities.

The fund will dynamically manage the duration of its debt portfolio, broadly within an approximate five-year range, depending on its assessment of the interest rate outlook.

How will the fund invest?

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The scheme will follow a blended investment style without a fixed bias towards any particular style or market capitalisation. Equity investments will be selected based on company-level research, while overall portfolio positioning will take into account market conditions, business cycles and the fund’s risk objectives.

The debt allocation will be used to provide income potential and diversify portfolio risk. The fund house said it would focus on credit quality and diversify investments across issuers, maturities and asset types to manage concentration risks.

Silky Jain and Kirtan Mehta will manage the equity portfolio, while Prashant Pimple and Vikram Pamnani will oversee debt investments.

What is the minimum investment?

Investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 through a lump-sum investment, with additional investments in multiples of ₹1. Monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) will start at ₹500.

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The scheme is positioned for investors looking to combine equity exposure with debt investments through a single portfolio. However, the fund carries a High-Risk rating on its scheme risk-o-meter, according to the fund’s disclosure.

The launch adds another hybrid scheme to the fund house’s offerings, with the NFO window open until December 8, 2026.