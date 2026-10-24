These 7 destinations will take you on a journey through the world's finest scents

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Bulgaria’s Rose Valley

Located around Kazanlak in central Bulgaria, the Rose Valley is internationally renowned for its Damask roses, which are used to produce rose oil for the global perfume industry. During the flowering season, the region's fields fill with blooming roses, while local distilleries showcase traditional methods of extracting their fragrance.

Visitors can also explore the Rose Museum and experience the annual Rose Festival, which celebrates the region's floral heritage.

Best time to visit: May to June, particularly during the rose harvest and the annual Rose Festival.

Grasse, France

Often described as the perfume capital of the world, Grasse in southern France has a long history of fragrance production. Its favourable climate supports the cultivation of jasmine, roses and other aromatic flowers used in luxury perfumes.

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Travellers can visit historic perfume houses, explore fragrance museums and participate in workshops that explain how different notes are blended to create distinctive scents.

Best time to visit: May to September, with late spring and summer offering opportunities to experience the region's floral heritage.

Kannauj, India

Known as India's perfume capital, Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh is famous for its traditional attar industry. Local artisans use age-old distillation techniques to extract fragrances from roses, jasmine, herbs and other natural ingredients.

Unlike many modern perfumes, traditional attars are often produced using natural aromatic materials and a base of sandalwood oil. Visitors can explore local workshops to learn about this craft, which has been passed down through generations.

Best time to visit: October to March, when cooler weather makes exploring the town and its traditional perfume workshops more comfortable.

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Taif, Saudi Arabia

Situated in the mountains of western Saudi Arabia, Taif is celebrated for its fragrant Damask roses. The flowers are harvested during a short seasonal window and processed into rose water and rose oil, both valued in perfumery and traditional cultural practices.

Visitors can discover rose farms, observe distillation techniques and learn why Taif rose products are prized across the region.

Best time to visit: March to April, when the rose-flowering and harvesting season generally takes place.

Oman

Oman has a deep-rooted connection with frankincense, an aromatic resin obtained from Boswellia trees. In the southern Dhofar region, Wadi Dawkah is known for its frankincense trees and its historical importance in the ancient incense trade.

The resin has been used for centuries in perfumes, religious ceremonies and traditional practices. Travellers can explore the area's cultural heritage and learn about the trade routes that once connected Arabia with distant markets.

Best time to visit: October to April, when temperatures are generally more comfortable for outdoor exploration.

Isparta, Türkiye

The southwestern Turkish city of Isparta is another important centre for rose cultivation and rose-oil production. Its surrounding fields produce Damask roses that supply the perfume and cosmetics industries.

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During the harvest, visitors can discover how the flowers are collected and processed into rose oil and rose water, gaining an insight into the region's long-standing relationship with fragrance.

Best time to visit: May to June, when the rose harvest typically takes place.

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Kyoto, Japan

In Kyoto, fragrance is closely associated with incense, temples and traditional Japanese culture. The city has a long history of incense appreciation, with aromatic woods and incense sticks used in religious ceremonies, meditation and the traditional art of kōdō, or the appreciation of incense.

Visitors can explore specialist incense shops, visit historic temples and experience the subtle fragrances that form part of Kyoto's cultural atmosphere.

Best time to visit: March to May and October to November, when pleasant weather, cherry blossoms or autumn foliage make exploring the city particularly rewarding.