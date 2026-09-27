Planning to study in UK? 5 things Indian students must check before applying for student visa

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Here are five things Indian students should check before applying:

1. Check whether the course fits your academic plan

Students should be able to clearly explain why they have selected a particular course and university and how it connects with their previous education and future career plans.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, told India Today that students should not treat the visa as merely the final paperwork after securing admission. Experts also recommend checking course modules, entry requirements and career relevance rather than relying only on university rankings.

2. Keep your financial documents in order

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Proof of funds remains a crucial part of the application. Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO of Fateh Education, highlighted the importance of maintaining the required funds continuously for 28 days.

Students using a parent's bank account should also have documents establishing the relationship, including a birth certificate and parental consent. Unexplained deposits or last-minute withdrawals and redeposits can create complications.

3. Calculate the actual cost, not just the visa requirement

From November 30, 2026, the maintenance requirement will increase to £1,570 per month in London and £1,203 outside London, for up to nine months. This means students could need to show up to £14,130 in London or £10,827 outside London, besides outstanding tuition fees.

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4. Check the university and visa requirements

Students should confirm that their institution is a licensed Student sponsor and carefully review the latest visa and documentation rules before paying deposits or submitting applications.

5. Understand post-study options

The UK's Graduate visa currently provides two years for eligible non-doctoral graduates who apply on or before December 31, 2026. For applications from January 1, 2027, the duration will be 18 months, while doctoral graduates continue to receive three years.