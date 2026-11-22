The programme enables travellers who already hold a qualifying UK short-stay visitor or business visa to enter Ireland on the same trip. Rather than filing a separate Irish visa application — which normally costs €60 for single entry or €100 for multiple entry, plus VFS service charges — eligible visitors can cross into Ireland using their existing UK immigration clearance.

First launched in July 2011 to boost tourism and business travel from emerging markets, the waiver has been renewed repeatedly. Extending it through December 31, 2026, removes a major administrative hurdle for winter holidaymakers — especially significant for Indian applicants because Ireland eliminated appeals for short-stay visa refusals on June 1, 2026, forcing rejected applicants to submit new applications.

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How the waiver works

imply holding a valid UK visa is not enough; travellers must satisfy strict sequencing and stay limits:

UK must be your first stop: You must physically enter the United Kingdom on your qualifying UK visa and clear UK border control before travelling to Ireland. Flying directly from India (or a third country) to Dublin without first landing in the UK disqualifies you from using the waiver. (Exception: If you have already used a multi-entry UK visa to enter the UK on an earlier trip and still have valid time remaining on your UK permission, you may fly directly to Ireland.)

Length of stay: You can remain in Ireland for up to 90 days or until your current UK permission to stay expires, whichever comes first.

Not reciprocal: The arrangement works in one direction only. An Irish short-stay visa does not permit entry into the UK (including Northern Ireland). Additionally, if you enter Northern Ireland (UK), cross into the Republic of Ireland, and plan to return to Northern Ireland, you will need a double- or multi-entry UK visa.

Border inspection still applies: Travellers must carry their passport containing the used UK visa, proof of UK entry, return tickets, accommodation bookings, and proof of funds, as Irish immigration officers retain full authority to inspect and refuse entry at the border.

Who is eligible and who is excluded?

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Eligible countries (21): India, China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau, which are already visa-exempt), Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Colombia and Peru. Qualifying UK permits: Standard UK short-stay visitor and business visas (granted for up to 180 days) Excluded permits: UK Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs), UK transit visas, marriage/civil partnership visitor visas, and long-term UK visas (e.g., student, work, or family reunification visas exceeding 180 days) Note for UK long-term residents: Nationals of the 21 listed countries who live in the UK on long-term visas (over 180 days) cannot use the waiver and must still apply for a separate Irish visa, though their Irish visa application fee is waived.

Irish immigration authorities have not yet confirmed whether the scheme will be extended into 2027.

Travellers whose itineraries extend past December 31, 2026, should monitor Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery portal or apply for a separate Irish visa well ahead of departure. (Separately, Indian and Chinese nationals remain eligible for the British-Irish Visa Scheme [BIVS], a distinct permanent arrangement that allows travel between both jurisdictions on a single endorsed visa.)