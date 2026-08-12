Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
EPF to NPS transfer: Can salaried employees move their PF money tax-free? Check this key employer condition

EPF to NPS transfer: Can salaried employees move their PF money tax-free? Check this key employer condition

Salaried employees may be able to transfer their accumulated EPF balance to NPS without paying tax on the transfer, but an important employer-level condition applies. The key requirement is that the company must have a Corporate NPS scheme in place.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 8:10 AM IST
EPF to NPS transfer: Can salaried employees move their PF money tax-free? Check this key employer conditionEmployees interested in transferring their accumulated EPF balance should first check with their HR department whether Corporate NPS is available in their organisation.

Salaried employees may be able to transfer their accumulated EPF money to the National Pension System (NPS) without triggering tax on the transfer, but there is an important condition. The facility is available where the employee’s organisation has a Corporate NPS scheme in place.

The option can be useful for employees who are looking to consolidate their retirement savings or move part of their existing retirement corpus into NPS. However, employees cannot assume that every EPF subscriber is automatically eligible for such a transfer.

Advertisement

Corporate NPS is the key condition

According to experts, amendments to the Income Tax Act allow an employee to transfer their EPF money to NPS in the specified circumstances without the transfer itself being treated as a taxable transaction.

However, the employee’s employer must have implemented a Corporate NPS scheme. This is because the corporate NPS structure involves the employer as well as the employee, including the employer’s contribution to NPS.

MUST READ: NPS XIRR vs CAGR: Which return measure better reflects your actual pension investment?

If the company has not introduced Corporate NPS, an employee may not be able to use this route to shift the existing EPF balance into NPS. In such cases, the employer would continue to make the applicable retirement contribution through the existing structure.

Advertisement

How can employees initiate the transfer?

Employees interested in transferring their accumulated EPF balance should first check with their HR department whether Corporate NPS is available in their organisation.

The expert said the HR department can guide employees on the applicable process and help initiate the transfer where the facility is available. Employees should also confirm the specific documentation and procedural requirements applicable to their organisation before requesting the transfer.

The transfer essentially allows eligible employees to move money that has already accumulated in their EPF account into their NPS account under the permitted framework.

ALSO READ: 82 lakh EPS-95 pensioners: How to submit Jeevan Pramaan from home and avoid pension payment disruption

Is the transfer taxable?

Advertisement

The key tax benefit is that the transfer itself is not treated as a taxable transfer for income tax purposes, according to the expert. Therefore, the employee does not have to pay tax merely because the eligible EPF corpus is shifted to NPS through the permitted route.

Employees should also compare the tax treatment, investment choices, withdrawal rules and risk profile of NPS with EPF before shifting their retirement savings.

However, this should not be confused with the broader tax treatment of withdrawals, contributions or eventual NPS payouts. The tax treatment of those components can depend on the applicable rules and circumstances.

MUST SEE: Forgot Your Old PF Account? EPFO's New Aadhaar Portal Will Help You Recover Your Money

What should employees check first?

Before deciding to move their EPF corpus, employees should verify three things:

  • Whether their employer offers Corporate NPS
  • Whether their accumulated EPF balance is eligible for transfer under the applicable rules
  • What procedure and documentation the employer requires

The most important takeaway is that EPF-to-NPS transfer is not an automatic facility available to every salaried employee. The availability of a Corporate NPS scheme at the employer level is a crucial condition.

Employees considering the move should therefore begin by contacting their HR department and understanding the applicable process before taking any decision about their retirement corpus.

Advertisement

MUST READ: PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment cut-off to 1:30 PM: What it means for subscribers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more