EPF to NPS transfer: Can salaried employees move their PF money tax-free? Check this key employer condition

Corporate NPS is the key condition

According to experts, amendments to the Income Tax Act allow an employee to transfer their EPF money to NPS in the specified circumstances without the transfer itself being treated as a taxable transaction.

However, the employee’s employer must have implemented a Corporate NPS scheme. This is because the corporate NPS structure involves the employer as well as the employee, including the employer’s contribution to NPS.

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If the company has not introduced Corporate NPS, an employee may not be able to use this route to shift the existing EPF balance into NPS. In such cases, the employer would continue to make the applicable retirement contribution through the existing structure.

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How can employees initiate the transfer?

Employees interested in transferring their accumulated EPF balance should first check with their HR department whether Corporate NPS is available in their organisation.

The expert said the HR department can guide employees on the applicable process and help initiate the transfer where the facility is available. Employees should also confirm the specific documentation and procedural requirements applicable to their organisation before requesting the transfer.

The transfer essentially allows eligible employees to move money that has already accumulated in their EPF account into their NPS account under the permitted framework.

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Is the transfer taxable?

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The key tax benefit is that the transfer itself is not treated as a taxable transfer for income tax purposes, according to the expert. Therefore, the employee does not have to pay tax merely because the eligible EPF corpus is shifted to NPS through the permitted route.

Employees should also compare the tax treatment, investment choices, withdrawal rules and risk profile of NPS with EPF before shifting their retirement savings.

However, this should not be confused with the broader tax treatment of withdrawals, contributions or eventual NPS payouts. The tax treatment of those components can depend on the applicable rules and circumstances.

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What should employees check first?

Before deciding to move their EPF corpus, employees should verify three things:

Whether their employer offers Corporate NPS

Whether their accumulated EPF balance is eligible for transfer under the applicable rules

What procedure and documentation the employer requires

The most important takeaway is that EPF-to-NPS transfer is not an automatic facility available to every salaried employee. The availability of a Corporate NPS scheme at the employer level is a crucial condition.

Employees considering the move should therefore begin by contacting their HR department and understanding the applicable process before taking any decision about their retirement corpus.

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