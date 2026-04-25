Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment avenue for conservative savers in April 2026, offering stable and predictable returns amid a steady interest rate environment. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining the repo rate at 5.25% for the second consecutive policy meeting, FD rates have largely stabilised across banks, although significant variations persist across categories.

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FDs, which allow investors to park a lump sum for tenures ranging from a few days to up to 10 years, typically offer higher returns than savings accounts while ensuring capital protection. However, the rate differential across banks—particularly between public sector lenders and small finance banks—has made rate comparison critical for optimising returns.

Small Finance Banks

Small finance banks are currently offering the most attractive FD rates across tenures. Suryoday Small Finance Bank leads the segment with rates as high as 8.1% for deposits with a tenure of 2–3 years and 7.9% for 3–5 years. ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8% for 1–2 year deposits, while Jana Small Finance Bank provides up to 7.77% for longer tenures.

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Other players such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up to 7.45%) and AU Small Finance Bank (up to 7.25%) also remain competitive, making this category particularly appealing for yield-seeking investors. However, financial advisors typically recommend evaluating credit risk and deposit insurance limits before investing in smaller institutions.

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Private sector banks

Among private sector lenders, IDFC First Bank is offering one of the highest rates at 7.4% for 1–2 year deposits and up to 7% for longer tenures. DCB Bank and RBL Bank also offer rates in the range of 7.15%–7.2% across key tenures, while Bandhan Bank provides up to 7.25% for 2–5 year deposits.

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Large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank continue to offer relatively moderate rates in the 6.3%–6.5% range for most tenures, reflecting a balance between stability and returns.

Public Sector Banks

Public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda, are offering FD rates largely in the 6.3%–6.6% range for medium-term deposits. Punjab & Sind Bank stands out marginally with a rate of 6.75% for 1–2 year deposits.

While returns are lower compared to private and small finance banks, public sector lenders continue to attract investors due to their perceived safety and sovereign backing.

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Foreign Banks

Foreign banks such as HSBC and DBS Bank are offering relatively lower FD rates, typically ranging between 4.1% and 6.6% depending on tenure. Deutsche Bank offers up to 7% for 1–2 year deposits, making it an exception within this category.

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Investor takeaway

With FD rates showing a wide dispersion, from around 4% to over 8%, investors must align their choices with risk appetite, tenure, and liquidity needs. While small finance banks offer higher yields, larger banks provide greater perceived stability. In the current rate cycle, locking in higher rates for medium-term tenures could be a prudent strategy, especially if interest rates soften in the future.