Gold, silver prices today (June 1): Check latest rates for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 1, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Advertisement

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,703 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,409 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,79,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's appeal working? Gold demand drops 70% after duty hike, rising costs

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,718 14,409 Mumbai 15,703 14,394 Chennai 15,959 14,629 Kolkata 15,703 14,394

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Advertisement

Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 27,990 2,79,900 Mumbai 27,990 2,79,900 Chennai 28,990 2,89,900 Kolkata 27,990 2,79,900

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (as on May 31, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly above at ₹156,810 per 10 grams on Thursday. Silver faced narrow-based selling, with MCX prices falling nearly 0.18% to ₹2,67,790 per kg amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a stronger US dollar, and rising global bond yields.

Advertisement

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) ₹156,810 per 10 grams Up 1.95% Silver (July futures) ₹2,67,790 per kg Down 0.18%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.