Gold, silver rates on May 26: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 26, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,889 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,565 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,954 14,626 Mumbai 15,889 14,565 Chennai 16,125 14,781 Kolkata 15,889 14,565

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,850 2,85,000 Mumbai 2,850 2,85,000 Chennai 2,949 2,94,900 Kolkata 2,850 2,85,000

Check the latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 22, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,58,588 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver too faced selling, with MCX prices falling to ₹2,71,600 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,58,588 per 10 gm Down 0.06% Silver ₹2,71,600 per kg Down 0.09%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.