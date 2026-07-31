Gold's volatility shifts focus to guaranteed returns as non-par life insurance gains traction

Gold was trading at around $5,278 per troy ounce on February 27, before the escalation of the West Asia conflict. By July 27, prices had declined to about $4,090 per troy ounce, according to Investing.com. In India, gold prices also fell from around ₹1,58,585 per 10 grams in late February to nearly ₹1.43 lakh-1.44 lakh per 10 grams by late July, based on MCX spot prices.

The decline came even as the Indian rupee weakened from 91.08 to 96.13 against the US dollar, while the government increased the basic customs duty on gold—two factors that would ordinarily support domestic gold prices.

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Adding to the changing investment landscape, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government announced a series of measures on June 5 aimed at attracting foreign capital, improving foreign currency liquidity and supporting the rupee. If these initiatives stabilise the domestic currency over the medium term, the currency-driven gains that have historically supported gold prices in India may moderate.

Demand grows for predictable financial outcomes

Against this backdrop, financial planners say investors are increasingly prioritising certainty over market-linked returns, especially for long-term financial goals such as children's education, retirement planning and healthcare expenses.

Non-participating life insurance plans are emerging as one such alternative because they provide guaranteed benefits that are fixed at the time of purchase. Unlike market-linked investment products or participating insurance plans, non-par policies do not depend on stock market performance or insurer bonuses. Policyholders know in advance the amount they will receive, when the payout will be made and the life insurance cover available throughout the policy term.

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Typically, these products offer internal rates of return (IRR) of around 5-7% annually, depending on factors such as the policyholder's age, premium amount, policy tenure and benefit option. Besides guaranteed payouts, they also include life insurance protection, making them suitable for investors focused on goal-based financial planning rather than market-driven wealth creation.

Industry sees shift in investor preferences

According to industry executives, the appeal of guaranteed products has strengthened as households seek to balance growth with financial certainty.

Sujeet Kothare, Chief Business Officer – Proprietary Business, Propositions and Marketing, Digital Marketing at Tata AIA Life Insurance, said gold will continue to hold an important place in Indian portfolios because of its long-standing association with trust and wealth preservation. However, he noted that families increasingly want financial solutions that provide certainty when major life goals arise.

He said non-par life insurance plans combine guaranteed benefits with life cover, enabling families to plan for milestones such as higher education, retirement and financial protection without being exposed to daily market volatility.

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Financial planners note that non-par insurance is not intended to replace traditional investments such as gold, equities or fixed deposits. Instead, each asset class serves a different purpose within a diversified portfolio. While equities are aimed at long-term capital appreciation and gold acts as a hedge against uncertainty, non-par insurance products seek to deliver assured payouts linked to specific financial goals along with protection for dependants.

As global uncertainties continue to influence financial markets, investors appear to be placing greater emphasis on products that offer stability and predictable outcomes alongside long-term financial security.