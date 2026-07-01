8th Pay Commission: ₹45,000 to ₹3.08 lakh — How a 2.5 fitment factor could raise govt salaries

The fitment factor has emerged as the most closely watched element of the 8th Pay Commission, as it will determine the revised salaries and pensions of nearly 55 lakh central government employees and around 69 lakh pensioners. While the Commission is yet to recommend a final multiplier, illustrative calculations show that even a modest increase in the fitment factor could significantly raise salaries across all pay levels.

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According to illustrative estimates by BankBazaar, a 2.5x fitment factor could increase the minimum basic pay for a Level 1 employee from ₹18,000 to ₹45,000. At the higher end, the basic pay for a Level 13 employee could rise from ₹1,23,100 to ₹3,07,750. These figures are only illustrative and will ultimately depend on the fitment factor recommended by the 8th Pay Commission and approved by the government.

Fitment factor

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise the existing basic pay of central government employees. The revised basic pay is calculated by multiplying the current basic salary by the approved fitment factor. Since several salary components, including House Rent Allowance (HRA) and other allowances, are linked to basic pay, the multiplier has a direct impact on an employee's overall salary package.

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Under the illustrative 2.5x fitment factor, the revised basic pay across select levels would be:

Level 1: ₹18,000 → ₹45,000

Level 4: ₹25,500 → ₹63,750

Level 6: ₹35,400 → ₹88,500

Level 7: ₹44,900 → ₹1,12,250

Level 10: ₹56,100 → ₹1,40,250

Level 13: ₹1,23,100 → ₹3,07,750

According to experts, even a small change in the fitment factor can substantially alter salaries across all pay levels. Since HRA and several other allowances are calculated as a percentage of the revised basic pay, a higher fitment factor also increases the overall compensation package.

For instance, under a 2.0 fitment factor, a Level 4 employee with a revised basic pay of ₹51,000 could receive an estimated HRA of ₹15,300 in X cities, ₹10,200 in Y cities and ₹5,100 in Z cities, assuming the current HRA rates continue.

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Fitment factor demand

Employee organisations have demanded a fitment factor ranging between 3.83 and 5, arguing that salaries should better reflect inflation and rising living costs. However, the Commission is also expected to balance these demands against the fiscal implications for both the Centre and state governments before finalising its recommendation.

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Early indications suggest the Commission could adopt a more cautious approach. According to an earlier Economic Times report, the fitment factor may remain close to 2.57, the multiplier adopted by the 7th Pay Commission, amid concerns over the financial burden of a higher salary revision.

The memorandum submission process concluded on June 15, with employee unions, pensioners' associations and other stakeholders submitting their recommendations. The Commission is now reviewing these representations alongside feedback from state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, before preparing its final report on revised pay and pension structures.

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The 7th Pay Commission had adopted a 2.57 fitment factor, raising the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. The multiplier eventually recommended by the 8th Pay Commission will not only determine revised basic salaries but will also influence pensions and salary-linked allowances, making it one of the most consequential decisions for millions of central government employees and retirees.