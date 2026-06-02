India looks healthy on paper, but this particular stress is taking a toll: Report

India's overall health may appear reasonably strong on paper, but financial stress is emerging as a major pressure point for urban Indians. According to the inaugural India Health Quotient (IHQ) 2026 released by ManipalCigna Health Insurance, the country's overall health score stands at 65 out of 100, yet financial well-being remains the weakest among all health dimensions, highlighting how money-related worries are increasingly affecting overall quality of life.

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The study, conducted among 2,600 respondents across 16 Indian cities, assessed well-being across five key dimensions—physical, mental, financial, occupational, and social health. While the overall score places urban India in the "good" category, the findings reveal significant underlying stress and financial pressures.

Financial health

Among the five dimensions, financial health scored just 62 out of 100, making it the lowest-rated aspect of well-being. The report found that financial concerns are not limited to money management alone but are affecting broader aspects of daily life and health.

Notably, 41% of urban Indians said pursuing financial goals itself is a source of stress that impacts their health, underscoring the growing burden of balancing present expenses with future financial security. Researchers noted that financial strain often spills over into mental, occupational, and even physical health outcomes.

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Well... but stressed

The report highlights a striking contradiction in how Indians perceive their health. While only 1% of respondents described their health as poor, a staggering 82% admitted they are experiencing stress.

Among those reporting stress, 69% described it as manageable, while 14% said it had become unmanageable. Younger respondents appeared particularly vulnerable to higher stress levels.

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Stress is also showing up in everyday life in tangible ways. The most common symptom reported was a lack of motivation (63%), followed by emotional sensitivity, sleep-related issues, cognitive difficulties, and reduced productivity at work and home.

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Mental health

Mental health scored 65 out of 100, placing it alongside occupational health and just behind physical and social health. The findings suggest that mental well-being is becoming increasingly important, especially among younger Indians who are placing greater emphasis on emotional resilience, stress management, and work-life balance.

The report indicates that while Indians may still appear healthy externally, growing mental and emotional pressures are reshaping the country's health landscape.

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AI in healthcare

The study also examined attitudes toward artificial intelligence in healthcare and found considerable optimism. Around 63% of urban Indians expressed positive views about AI's impact on healthcare, while only 8% reported negative sentiments.

Respondents identified early disease prediction (35%), accurate diagnosis and treatment (34%), and real-time health monitoring (33%) as the top benefits of AI-enabled healthcare solutions.

However, trust remains a key issue. Data privacy concerns (39%) and the potential loss of human empathy in healthcare interactions (38%) emerged as the two biggest worries associated with AI adoption. Government regulation and stronger privacy safeguards were identified as the most important confidence builders.

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Smaller cities better

Another notable finding was that non-metro cities outperformed major metros across physical, mental, financial, and occupational health indicators, suggesting that India's health story is increasingly being shaped outside its largest urban centres.

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The report ultimately paints a picture of a country that appears healthy on the surface but is grappling with growing financial and emotional pressures underneath. As India focuses on improving health outcomes, the findings suggest that addressing financial well-being may be just as important as improving physical health.