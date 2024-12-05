Maiya Samman Yojana: Check how to apply for this Jharkhand's women-centric cash benefit scheme

Launched in August this year, the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana or Maiya Samman Yojana is a cash benefit scheme, much similar to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, was designed to improve the financial security and well-being of women throughout the state.

Numerous female recipients are eagerly anticipating the upcoming disbursement of the fifth instalment of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, scheduled for mid-December.

Under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, eligible women receive a monthly financial aid of Rs 1000. The funds are directly transferred to the recipient's Aadhaar-linked bank account by the 15th of each month. Through the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme, a total of Rs 12,000 annually will be credited to the bank accounts of qualified female beneficiaries.

Eligibility criteria

The ideal candidate must be a woman and a long-term resident of Jharkhand, aged between 18 and 49 years. Please note that the age requirement was previously set at 21 years, but was revised to 18 years in September 2024.

Who cannot avail of the Maiya Samman Yojana?

One cannot be eligible to avail the benefits of Maiya Samman Yojana under these cases:

The applicant or her spouse should not be employed as a regular, contractual, or honorarium employee in the Central or State government, public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, local bodies, urban bodies, or government-aided educational institutions.

The applicant should also not be receiving a pension or family pension after retirement.

Additionally, if a family member is a current or former MP/MLA, if the applicant belongs to a family paying income tax, or if they are already benefiting from any other social security pension scheme managed by the Women, Child Development and Social Security Department in Jharkhand, Ranchi, they will not be eligible for the scheme.

Women holding EPF accounts.

How to apply for Maiya Samman Yojana

To apply for the Maiya Samman Yojana offline, please follow the steps provided on the myscheme website:

Visit the nearest anganwadi center or the office of the block development officer/zonal officer to request a hard copy of the application form.

Complete all required fields on the form and include copies of the necessary documents, self-attesting if necessary.

Submit the completed and signed application form along with the supporting documents.

To apply for assistance, individuals in rural areas should go to the closest Pragya Kendra or block development officer's office. In urban areas, applicants should visit the zonal officer's office instead.

Upon submitting the application to the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, be sure to ask for a receipt or acknowledgment. The receipt should include important information such as the submission date and time, as well as a unique identification number if applicable.

Documents required

The necessary documents needed for the application process of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana include: