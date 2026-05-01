Uttar Pradesh property boom: Ganga Expressway to drive growth in Meerut, Hapur, Shahjahanpur markets

The recently inaugurated Ganga Expressway is set to transform Uttar Pradesh’s real estate landscape, with developers projecting a 20–40% rise in property prices over the next few years. Spanning 594 km from Meerut to Prayagraj and built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the project is expected to unlock new growth corridors, improve connectivity, and boost demand across residential, logistics, and industrial segments.

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The expressway connects 12 key districts — Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj — and is designed as a six-lane highway, expandable to eight lanes, with a top speed of 120 kmph. The corridor is expected to significantly cut travel time, enabling faster and more efficient movement across the state.

Corridor-based development

Real estate experts say the expressway marks a structural shift from city-centric growth to a corridor-driven development model, opening up Tier II and III cities as new investment hubs. According to Knight Frank India, this creates a “new geography of value creation” driven by industrial and logistics-led growth rather than proximity to metros.

Rajeev Vijay, Executive Director at Knight Frank India, said, “The Ganga Corridor will potentially open a new frontier of real estate development across 12 districts… linking western UP's manufacturing belt with central UP's agricultural heartland and eastern UP's education and pilgrimage economy.”

Industrial and logistics push

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The expressway is expected to accelerate industrial activity, with plans for integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters across districts like Hardoi and Bulandshahr.

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Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group, noted, “The Ganga Expressway is expected to position Uttar Pradesh as a key industrial corridor… driving the emergence of Budaun, Shahjahanpur and Sambhal as major warehousing hubs.”

Warehousing and logistics projects are likely to take off within the first three years, followed by residential and commercial development in subsequent years.

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Residential demand to surge

The residential segment is also poised for strong growth, driven by improved connectivity and decentralised work trends. Cities like Meerut, Kanpur, and Prayagraj are emerging as secondary commercial hubs.

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Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group, said, “With commute times expected to drop by nearly 50%, demand is likely to be rental-led initially, gradually translating into sustained residential growth… markets like Meerut could see 30–40% appreciation.”

Meerut, where prices currently range between ₹6,500–₹6,700 per sq ft, is expected to benefit significantly due to its proximity to NCR and improved connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and Jewar Airport.

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Tourism and temple economy

In Prayagraj, infrastructure and tourism-led demand is already visible.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd, said, “We are seeing early signs of value firming along the Prayagraj corridor… with expected 20–30% appreciation driven by infrastructure momentum and temple town development.”

Emerging micro-markets and growth nodes

The impact is also visible in NCR-linked regions. Varun Garg, Director, Karyan Group, said, “Ghaziabad is emerging as a key economic growth center… unlocking new real estate opportunities across micro-markets like Raj Nagar Extension and NH-24.”

Beyond NCR, districts such as Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Hardoi are witnessing rising demand for logistics and industrial development, while Unnao and Rae Bareli are benefiting from improved connectivity.

Growth engine

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Overall, the Ganga Expressway is expected to create a multi-layered economic corridor, combining industrial expansion, logistics growth, and residential demand. As infrastructure-led development gains momentum, the project is likely to position Uttar Pradesh as a key real estate and investment destination in North India.

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