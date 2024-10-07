Annual Life Certificate: What is the deadline to submit Jeevan Pramaan for continued pension benefits? 

The pensioners take note. The deadline to submit the 'life certificate' or 'Jeevan Praaman Patra' for government pensioners is November 30, 2024. A special exception has been made for individuals aged 80 years and above, allowing them to file an Annual Life Certificate starting from October 1 instead of the usual November 1 deadline. This special window is intended to provide extra time for very senior pensioners. It is important to note that the deadline for seniors remains the same as for others, which is November 30.

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate designed for pensioners, utilising biometric technology and Aadhaar-based verification. This certificate, generated with the individual's Aadhaar number and biometrics, is legally recognized under the IT Act. By presenting the Digital Life Certificate to the Pension disbursing Authority, pensioners can conveniently prove their status as living individuals, thereby streamlining the pension disbursal process. One should note that payment of pension for December and onwards will not be made to the pensioner.

Pension processing

Upon updating the Life Certificate in the Pension System, the pension and any outstanding arrears will be disbursed promptly in the next scheduled pension payment. If a Life Certificate is not submitted for a period of three years or more, the pension will only resume after approval from the competent authority through the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) following necessary procedures.

Steps submit Digital Life Certificate from your phone

> Utilise an Android smartphone with a 5MP front camera and internet connectivity.

> Ensure that your Aadhaar number is updated with the pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, etc.).

> Download and install the 'AadhaarFaceRD' and 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' from the Google Play Store.

> Complete operator authentication and scan the operator's face using the apps.

> Enter the necessary details of the pensioner.

> Submit the information after capturing a photograph from the front camera.

> A SMS containing a link to download the Jeevan Pramaan will be sent to the registered mobile number.

> Please note that having an Aadhaar number or VID is mandatory for generating/obtaining the Jeevan Pramaan, also known as the Digital Life Certificate.