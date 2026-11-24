Purchases reached 321 tonnes in the third quarter alone, up 42% year-on-year and the highest quarterly level since the fourth quarter of 2024.

The accumulation comes even as international gold prices have fallen nearly 35% from their January record close of $5,417 to $3,538 per ounce on November 20.

Central bank demand remains elevated

Central bank gold purchases have remained significantly above historical averages since 2022, reflecting growing interest in reserve diversification and reducing dependence on dollar-denominated assets.

Central bank gold purchases

Year Net gold purchases (tonnes) Advertisement 2010–2021 (annual average) 470 2022 1,082 2023 1,030 2024 1,045 2025 860 2026 (January–September) 675

Source: World Gold Council data

Poland and China emerged among the leading buyers during the first nine months of 2026, purchasing 123 tonnes and 103 tonnes, respectively. Uzbekistan added 57 tonnes, while Kazakhstan accumulated around 44 tonnes.

However, buying has not been uniform. Turkey sold 82 tonnes during the period, while Russia reduced its holdings by 62 tonnes.

China extends gold-buying streak

According to the WGC's October 2026 China Gold Market Update, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) purchased approximately 26 tonnes of gold in October, its largest monthly addition since October 2023.

Advertisement

The purchases extended China's gold-buying streak to 24 consecutive months, lifting its official gold reserves to 2,435 tonnes, accounting for 8.1% of its foreign exchange reserves.

The accumulation continued despite the LBMA Gold Price PM declining 6.3% in dollar terms during October.

Why is gold falling despite central bank buying?

Prandelli's analysis highlights a divergence between longer-term investment demand and speculative investor positioning.

Global gold ETF holdings remained broadly unchanged at 100.6 million ounces between January 28 and November 20, despite the substantial price correction. Meanwhile, hedge funds reduced their net gold futures positions by 31% from their August peak.

Selling by leveraged traders, margin calls and liquidity requirements arising from losses in other asset classes, particularly technology and artificial intelligence stocks, may have contributed to the decline.

Prandelli acknowledged that his earlier downside scenario for gold had assumed a significant slowdown in central bank purchases. Instead, official-sector buying accelerated, but bullion prices continued falling.

“So the floor I trusted did not hold the price,” Prandelli wrote.

What does it mean for Indian gold investors?

Central banks typically accumulate gold with a longer investment horizon, prioritising reserve diversification, reducing dependence on individual currencies and protection against geopolitical uncertainty rather than short-term returns.

Advertisement

For Indian gold ETF investors, sustained central bank demand indicates gold's continuing strategic relevance. However, it does not establish a reliable price floor or guarantee an immediate recovery.

US interest rates, dollar strength, speculative investment flows and rupee movements will continue to influence domestic bullion prices.

Investors may therefore consider staggered investments and portfolio rebalancing rather than treating central bank purchases as an assured signal of a price recovery.