The regulatory caution comes against the backdrop of rapid credit expansion. RBI data shows that outstanding loans against gold jewellery surged 66% year-on-year to Rs 3.74 lakh crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year earlier and Rs 1.50 lakh crore in September 2024.

Gold loan NPAs nearly double

According to TransUnion CIBIL, the gold loan non-performing asset (NPA) ratio increased to 0.30% at the end of August 2026 from 0.16% on March 31. Borrowers with multiple gold loan accounts were found to be more vulnerable to repayment delays.

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Industry executives have also flagged concerns about gold-backed credit flowing to borrowers already struggling with existing debt obligations.

“Depending on how you count, on a gross disbursement basis, anywhere from 15% to 22%, 23% of gross disbursements in gold loans over the last year have happened to customers who are 90 days plus past due on at least one of their live trades. A shockingly high number,” Jairam Sridharan, MD and CEO, Piramal Finance told Business Today.

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Falling gold prices compound risks

Domestic gold prices have corrected over 30% from their January peak of around Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams to approximately Rs 1.25 lakh.

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For lenders, declining bullion prices increase LTV ratios, potentially reducing the cushion available to absorb losses during defaults.

Meanwhile, changes in repayment structures, including periodic interest payments and EMI-based products instead of traditional bullet repayments, have created adjustment challenges for some borrowers.

Growth expected to moderate

Crisil Ratings expects gold loan assets under management (AUM) growth to moderate to 40% in FY27 from 78% in FY26, PTI reported, citing a higher base, subdued demand and falling bullion prices.

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However, Krishnan Sitaraman, chief ratings officer at Crisil Ratings, maintained that gold loans remain among the most attractive asset classes for NBFCs from a risk-reward perspective, given historically low credit losses and underlying collateral.

The rating agency does not anticipate a significant increase in credit costs following the gold price correction. It also attributes much of the recent deterioration in asset quality to borrowers adjusting to revised regulatory norms.

While gold loan growth remains robust, rising delinquencies, multiple borrowing and bullion price volatility warrant closer monitoring. The key question is whether current repayment stress remains temporary or translates into higher credit losses.

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DO READ: Gold prices correct: Jewellers may gain, but will gold loan growth and lender margins take a hit?