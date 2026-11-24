Residential property prices across selected emerging cities have recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over a decade, twice the rate registered across the eight largest metros.

The report categorises emerging property markets into five distinct groups based on their economic strengths and development potential.

Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh

Administrative and service-oriented centres such as Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh Tricity offer opportunities across mid-income and premium housing, offices, retail and hospitality.

Government establishments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and professional services provide a diversified economic foundation. These markets could suit investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and rental income supported by end-user demand.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Homes, said: “The evolution of the Tricity region reflects the growing importance of well-connected urban extensions around established centres. Panchkula, in particular, has emerged as a market where buyers can access the social infrastructure and connectivity of Chandigarh while opting for larger, low-rise residential formats. The sustained interest in The Valley, The Valley Gardens and The Valley Orchard reflects the demand for homes that combine space, privacy, community infrastructure and accessibility. As connectivity and the wider economic ecosystem strengthen, we see these micro-markets becoming an increasingly important part of the region’s residential landscape.”

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Surat, Vadodara and Coimbatore

Manufacturing and enterprise-driven cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Ludhiana offer opportunities in industrial property, logistics facilities, workforce housing and mid-income residential developments.

For individual investors, residential properties near established employment clusters could offer rental opportunities as manufacturing activity expands.

Nagpur and Visakhapatnam

Nagpur and Visakhapatnam are emerging as logistics and distribution hubs, supported by freight infrastructure, industrial activity and transport connectivity.

Nagpur recorded a 204% year-on-year increase in warehousing leasing in 2025. Such economic activity could support demand for rental accommodation, workforce housing and corridor-led residential developments.

Indore, Kochi and Bhubaneswar

Knowledge and institutional centres such as Indore, Kochi and Bhubaneswar are benefiting from education, information technology, healthcare and services-sector activity.

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These cities offer opportunities in office spaces, rental accommodation, mid-premium housing and organised retail. Investors targeting rental income could evaluate residential developments near technology parks, educational institutions and established employment centres.

Goa, Udaipur and Dehradun

Tourism and lifestyle-driven markets offer opportunities in premium residential properties, second homes, hospitality and managed accommodation.

However, investors considering holiday rentals should assess seasonal occupancy, maintenance expenses, local regulations and resale liquidity before committing capital.

What should property investors consider?

Knight Frank cautions that infrastructure development alone cannot guarantee sustainable property demand. Employment generation, household purchasing power, reliable utilities and actual absorption remain critical.

Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty said: “At Hero Homes, our conviction in Tier-2 cities is rooted in a simple belief: India's next phase of urban growth will be led by cities that combine economic opportunity with a high quality of life. Our successful presence in Mohali has reinforced this view, demonstrating how rapidly growing cities can attract aspirational homebuyers seeking more than just a residence. Housing demand continues to outpace supply, and the city's economic and social infrastructure is steadily evolving. We believe the city is well-positioned for long-term success, offering a compelling opportunity to create communities that people are proud to call home.”

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Homebuyers should examine prevailing rental yields, property valuations, developer credentials, RERA registration and connectivity to established employment centres.

Ultimately, investors should align their property purchases with their financial objectives rather than rely solely on expectations of rapid price appreciation.