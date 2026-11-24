Dashcams fitted on highway patrol vehicles scan roads for 40 categories of defects, including potholes, faded lane markings, rutting, damaged surfaces, faulty lights and unsafe work zones. The cameras can identify potholes as small as two inches, according to a senior NHAI official.

Each finding is logged with its exact location and photographic evidence, then shared with the contractor responsible for that highway stretch. The defects are marked closed only after the contractor uploads proof of rectification, which is verified by NHAI.

What the data shows

Of the 92,088 defects detected during the initial two-month rollout, about 23% related to faded road markings and roughly 15% to potholes. Nearly 72% of the flagged issues had been rectified by the time the data was reviewed, while around 17% remained overdue.

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The exercise initially covered about 1,000 km of national highway before being expanded to nearly 50,000 km. NHAI says the system covers all stretches under its operation and maintenance programme.

Penalties may become automatic

At present, contractors who fail to repair a defect within the prescribed deadline face penalties calculated under their contracts. NHAI plans to automate this calculation within the next couple of months, removing discretion and making enforcement faster.

The prescribed timelines are tight: contractors have two days to fill potholes, one day to repair defunct lights or safety issues at work zones, and seven days to close unauthorised openings.

NHAI officials said the evidence-backed records leave little room for disputes between the authority, field officers and contractors. “Since the details of defects are backed by evidence and every contractor and field officer can see them on our central server, there is no question of any dispute,” another senior official told The Times of India.

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The move comes amid public criticism of poor upkeep on several national highways. NHAI is also considering a later-stage feature that would allow the public to view defect details and submit feedback.

What it means for commuters

For highway users, the system is intended to speed up repairs of hazards such as potholes, poor lighting and unsafe work zones. For contractors, it creates a digital, location-specific record of every lapse—making delayed or missed maintenance harder to explain.

With automated penalties on the horizon, NHAI appears to be shifting highway maintenance from periodic inspections and manual reporting to continuous, evidence-led monitoring.