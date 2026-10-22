61% of Indian buyers eye rental income, capital gains from overseas property: Report

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Overseas property investment gains traction

According to the report, 84% of respondents already own property overseas, while 16% are prospective first-time buyers. Residency opportunities, including Golden Visa programmes, rank among the leading factors influencing purchase decisions. Other motivations include portfolio diversification, currency hedging, business expansion, tax benefits, children's education and lifestyle improvement.

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The UAE, Greece, Thailand, Portugal, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bali in Indonesia, Canada and Malaysia feature among the preferred destinations. Georgia, Cyprus, Malta and Latvia are also attracting interest.

85% plan to invest up to $1 million

The survey found that 85% of respondents plan to invest between $250,000 and $1 million in overseas property. Apartments and condominiums are the preferred choice for 69% of respondents, followed by villas and townhouses at 26%. Penthouses account for 4% of preferences, while branded residences account for 1%.

Property size is another important consideration. Around 76% of respondents prefer homes measuring between 1,500 and 2,500 square feet. Within this category, 49% favour properties measuring 2,000–2,500 square feet, while 27% prefer homes between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet.

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Business owners lead buyer profile

Business owners, traders and industrialists constitute 53% of respondents considering overseas property purchases. Corporate executives and working professionals account for 30%, while first-generation entrepreneurs represent 11%. The share of corporate executives and working professionals has risen from 7% a decade ago. Additionally, 76% of respondents are aged between 35 and 50 years.

Overseas property remittances rise 64%

Property-related remittances by Indian residents increased 64% year-on-year to $528.70 million in FY2025-26, compared with $322.82 million in FY2024-25. These remittances accounted for approximately 1.8% of total outflows under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), even as overall LRS outflows declined by around 2%.