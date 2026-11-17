Pensioners have asked the CBT to review the status of higher pension, as mandated by the Supreme Court ruling of November 2022, and to help expedite it. “This is a burning issue adversely affecting all EPS pensioners in the evening of their lives, as they have all crossed 70 years of age,” said pension activist Parveen Kohli. Pensioners are hopeful that the matter will be taken up for discussion, given that several cases remain to be settled and litigation is ongoing in many instances.

MUST READ: Higher EPS pension: Can EPFO deny benefits over PF trust rules? Pensioners seek Centre's intervention

In a landmark ruling in November 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the 2014 amendments to the Employees’ Pension Scheme of 1995 (EPS-95), enabling subscribers to opt for higher pension once again, but struck down the member contribution of 1.16%. The apex court also gave eligible subscribers four more months to opt for higher pension under EPS-95. The EPFO had then received 17.48 lakh applications for higher pension.

Advertisement

Since then, several legal cases have been filed on various aspects of the issue. The CBT is expected to review the status of these cases around pension on higher wages.

The EPFO has informed the CBT that approximately 99% of the applications related to pension on higher wages have been settled so far. However, there are challenges in dealing with matters pending before various courts, which are being monitored by the EPFO head office.

The EPFO has noted that the legal challenges mainly include applications rejected based on exempted PF trust rules and disputes over the method of pro-rata pension calculation. Other cases challenge the rejection of applications by those who retired before September 1, 2014, and exercised the option under Para 11(3).

Advertisement

There are also issues related to the discontinuation of monthly pension payments determined on the basis of the RC Gupta judgment, which were later found to be ineligible under the Sunil Kumar B. judgment.

ALSO READ: EPS-95 higher pension: Bombay High Court rules in favour of private sector employees