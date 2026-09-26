₹20,000 salary, two PF calculations: What changes in your September 2026 EPF contribution

What happens to a ₹20,000 earner?

The actual contribution depends on the employee’s existing EPF and EPS status.

For an existing member who was already contributing on the ₹15,000 ceiling and moves to the actual ₹20,000 wage from September 17, EPFO calculates September EPF wages at ₹17,333.33. This comprises ₹8,000 for the first 16 days, based on the old ₹15,000 ceiling, and ₹9,333.33 for the remaining 14 days, based on the ₹20,000 wage.

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The employee’s 12% EPF contribution in this case works out to ₹2,080 for September. The employer contributes ₹636.13 to EPF and ₹1,443.87 to EPS, while EDLI contribution is ₹86.67. The total statutory remittance for the month is ₹4,333.34, including administrative charges.

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There are different calculations for employees with different existing statuses. For example, an employee who was already an EPF and EDLI member but was not an EPS member and was contributing on the full ₹20,000 would have total September EPF wages of ₹20,000. The employee contribution would be ₹2,400, while the total statutory remittance would be ₹5,000.

September 2026 PF calculation for an employee earning ₹20,000/month

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Particulars Scenario A: New EPF member from Sept 17 Scenario B: Existing EPF & EDLI member, EPS from Sept 17 Scenario C: Existing EPF, EPS & EDLI member Wages: Sept 1–16 ₹0 ₹10,666.67 ₹8,000 Wages: Sept 17–30 ₹9,333.33 ₹9,333.33 ₹9,333.33 Total September EPF wages ₹9,333.33 ₹20,000 ₹17,333.33 Total September EPS wages ₹9,333.33 ₹9,333.33 ₹17,333.33 Employee EPF contribution (12%) ₹1,120 ₹2,400 ₹2,080 Employer EPF contribution (3.67%) ₹342.53 ₹1,622.53 ₹636.13 Employer EPS contribution (8.33%) ₹777.47 ₹777.47 ₹1,443.87 Employer EDLI (0.5%) ₹46.67 ₹100 ₹86.67 EPF admin charges (0.5%) ₹46.67 ₹100 ₹86.67 Total statutory remittance ₹2,333.34 ₹5,000 ₹4,333.34

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What changes from October?

From the October 2026 wage month, the calculation becomes simpler for an employee whose PF wages are ₹20,000. The employee contributes 12% or ₹2,400. The employer’s 12% contribution is divided into ₹1,666 towards EPS and ₹734 towards EPF, taking the combined employee-employer contribution to ₹4,800.

The September transition also has a payroll implication. If the employee’s additional share could not be deducted in the September payroll, EPFO permits employers to recover it through the next payroll cycle. However, the employer must still file the September ECR and remit the full statutory contribution by the applicable deadline, ordinarily October 15, 2026.

For employers, the immediate task is therefore to identify employees in the ₹15,000–₹25,000 wage band, calculate contributions for both September periods and ensure the single ECR accurately reflects the transition.

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