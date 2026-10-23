Jio Platforms IPO: Should you invest 2%, 5% or 10% of your portfolio?

How much should you allocate to the Jio Platforms IPO?

For conservative investors, an allocation of 0–2% of the equity portfolio could provide limited exposure to Jio's growth prospects without making the investment a major portfolio holding. Such investors typically prioritise capital preservation and may be less comfortable with the price volatility associated with newly listed shares.

Balanced investors could consider an indicative allocation of 2–5%, depending on their existing investments and investment horizon. This approach allows participation in the company's potential growth while retaining diversification across sectors, companies and asset classes.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Jio Platforms IPO: subscribed 5.57x on Day 2; issue draws bids worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Investors with a higher risk appetite and a strong understanding of Jio's business could consider 5–10%, according to Bansal's framework. However, a larger allocation increases the impact of company-specific developments and valuation corrections on overall portfolio performance. A high risk appetite alone does not justify a large position; investors must also consider their financial goals, liquidity requirements and ability to withstand losses.

These percentages should not be interpreted as prescribed allocation levels for every investor. The appropriate base—whether the overall investment portfolio or its equity component—should also be clearly defined before applying the framework.

What makes Jio Platforms attractive to investors?

Advertisement

The ₹30,213-crore IPO has a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share. Jio's investment proposition extends beyond its established telecom business to opportunities in home broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud services and emerging digital technologies.

Rising data consumption and businesses' digital transformation could support demand for connectivity and technology-led services. The company's existing customer relationships and infrastructure may provide a foundation for expanding these offerings.

However, the long-term investment case depends on Jio's ability to convert its scale and technology investments into sustainable earnings growth and shareholder returns. Business expansion alone does not guarantee that the IPO will generate attractive returns at its issue price.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO: Meta's ₹43,573-crore bet could yield ₹56,272 crore on paper, but what about dollar returns?

Is the IPO valuation justified?

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms is valued at approximately 34 times FY26 earnings and 13.5 times EBITDA, according to the figures cited by Bansal.

These valuation multiples place the focus on whether future earnings growth can justify the price investors pay today. Investors should assess profitability, cash flows, capital expenditure requirements and the company's ability to monetise its digital ecosystem rather than rely solely on its market position.

Advertisement

The IPO's subscription figures indicate strong demand. By 6:56 pm on October 22, the issue had been subscribed 5.54 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing 13.29 times their reserved portion. Non-institutional investors subscribed 5.89 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 1.53 times.

Strong subscription, however, does not establish whether the shares are attractively valued for long-term investors.

Why portfolio diversification matters

Investors should account for their existing exposure before deciding how much to invest. Those holding Reliance Industries shares may already have indirect exposure to Jio, while investors with substantial telecom, technology or digital infrastructure holdings could face overlapping risks.

An IPO investment should also not come at the expense of an emergency fund, essential financial goals or a diversified long-term investment strategy.

Should investors focus on listing gains or long-term returns?

The IPO's grey market premium may indicate short-term market expectations, but it is unofficial and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors who do not receive an allotment can also evaluate the shares after listing, when market prices and publicly available financial information provide additional inputs for decision-making.

Ultimately, the right allocation is not determined by whether an investor chooses 2%, 5% or 10%. It depends on valuation, risk capacity, existing exposure and investment objectives. A disciplined allocation can help investors participate in India's digital growth story without allowing a single IPO to dominate their portfolio.

Advertisement

DO READ: Jio Platforms IPO: How early investors made 116% paper gains and what retail investors can learn