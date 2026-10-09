Shriram Finance raises FD rates to 7.85%; revised rates effective October 11

The highest revised rate of 7.85% applies to deposits with tenures of 36–60 months, up from 7.50% earlier. The 15-month digital-only deposit rate has increased to 7.50% from 7.10%, while rates for other eligible tenures have also been raised.

Deposit tenure Existing rate Revised rate 12 months 6.85% 7.00% 15 months (digital only) 7.10% 7.50% 18–23 months 7.05% 7.25% 24–35 months 7.10% 7.50% 36–60 months 7.50% 7.85%

Source: Shriram Finance Limited. Revised rates effective October 11, 2026.

Additional benefits for depositors

Senior citizens aged 60 years or above at the time of deposit or renewal will continue to receive an additional 0.50 percentage points per annum. Women depositors will be eligible for an additional 0.05 percentage points, while renewals of matured deposits will attract an additional 0.15 percentage points per annum.

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Deposits will be accepted in multiples of ₹1,000, subject to a minimum investment of ₹5,000. The company has specified that the revised rates apply to deposits of up to ₹10 crore.

Fixed Investment Plan rates

Shriram Finance has also announced revised rates for its Fixed Investment Plan (FIP), effective October 11. However, the supplied press release does not specify the revised FIP rates. It states that the additional benefit of 0.05 percentage points for women depositors will continue, while other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

The company's fixed deposits carry ratings of CRISIL AAA/Stable, [ICRA]AAA (Stable), IND AAA/Stable from India Ratings and Research, and CARE AAA/Stable, according to the press release. These ratings reflect the agencies' assessments of creditworthiness but do not eliminate investment risk.

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Other FD rates

Shriram Finance’s revised FD rates place its highest offering at 7.85% per annum, with additional premiums available for senior citizens, women depositors and customers renewing matured deposits. The revised rates take effect on October 11.

Shriram Finance FD rates versus selected competitors