Earning Rs 6 lakh per annum? Here's your April in-hand salary calculation after new labour codes

The new labour laws that came into effect from April 1 are set to significantly reshape salary structures for millions of salaried employees, with a clear shift in emphasis from immediate take-home pay to long-term financial security. At the core of this reform is a standardised definition of “wages,” which mandates that basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retention allowance together must constitute at least 50% of an employee’s total compensation.

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This structural change directly impacts how salaries are broken down, and consequently, how statutory benefits such as provident fund (PF), gratuity, and insurance contributions are calculated. While the overall cost to company (CTC) remains unchanged, the reallocation within salary components is expected to alter monthly in-hand income for many employees.

Rs 6 lakh CTC: What changes for your in-hand salary?

Analysing the impact on an annual CTC of ₹6 lakh, tax expert CA Dr Suresh Surana explains that the revised wage framework enforces a higher allocation toward the basic salary component.

“Under the new labour law framework, the basic salary, dearness allowances, and retaining allowances are required to be at least 50% of total CTC. As a result, individuals earning ₹6 lakhs annually may see a modest reduction in in-hand salary compared to the earlier structure,” Surana said.

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He further added, “This is mainly due to a higher allocation towards the basic component, which leads to increased contributions to statutory retirement benefits. While this may slightly reduce immediate take-home pay, it enhances long-term financial security through higher retirement savings and improved gratuity benefits.”

The 50% basic salary rule

The cornerstone of the reform is the 50% basic salary rule under the Code on Wages, 2019. This provision ensures that a significant portion of an employee’s salary is classified as “wages,” preventing excessive structuring through allowances to maximise take-home pay.

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Surana elaborated, “The 50% basic salary rule, as envisaged under the Code on Wages, 2019, mandates that at least half of an employee’s total salary should be classified as basic pay. In the context of a ₹6 lakh CTC, this implies that ₹3 lakh or more would need to be allocated to the basic component, DA and retaining allowances, compared to earlier structures where basic pay was often kept lower to optimise take-home salary.”

This shift effectively raises the base on which retirement-linked benefits are calculated, leading to higher long-term savings accumulation for employees.

Provident Fund (PF) impact

A key concern among employees is whether the new wage rules will lead to higher PF deductions and further reduce take-home salary. However, the impact is more nuanced and depends on how PF contributions are structured.

Surana clarified that allowances exceeding 50% of total remuneration may be treated as wages for statutory purposes under the new rules. However, this does not automatically translate into higher PF deductions in all cases.

“It is pertinent to note that mandatory PF contributions are calculated on a wage ceiling of ₹15,000 per month. This means that even if the wage base (basic plus reclassified components) increases under the new rules, the PF contribution remains capped at ₹1,800 (12% of ₹15,000) each for the employer and employee,” he explained.

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“As a result, there is no change in take-home salary for employees contributing at this statutory limit. An increase in PF deduction would arise only where contributions are already being made on actual (higher) wages, or where the employer and employee opt to contribute beyond the statutory ceiling.”

He also pointed out that this position has been formally clarified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in its communication dated December 10, 2025.

What salaried employees should note

In essence, while employees with a ₹6 lakh CTC may experience a slight dip in monthly in-hand salary under the new labour laws, the trade-off lies in stronger retirement savings, higher gratuity benefits, and improved social security coverage. The actual impact, however, will vary based on individual salary structures and PF contribution practices, making it crucial for employees to review their compensation breakdowns closely.