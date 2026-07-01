Got Form 16 from your employer? That doesn't mean you're ready to file your ITR

For many salaried taxpayers, receiving Form 16 from their employer marks the beginning—and often the end—of the income tax filing process. However, tax experts caution that relying solely on Form 16 while filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) could lead to omissions, mismatches and even tax notices from the Income Tax Department.

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According to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, Form 16 is only one part of a taxpayer's financial records and should not be treated as a complete summary of taxable income.

Why Form 16 isn't enough

"Salaried taxpayers often believe that employer TDS and Form 16 are sufficient for tax compliance because the tax has already been deducted and deposited on their behalf. This creates a perception that their tax obligations have been fully discharged," Surana said.

He explained that this assumption arises because employers calculate taxable salary, deduct tax at source (TDS) and issue Form 16. As a result, many taxpayers simply reproduce the figures mentioned in the form while filing their returns.

However, Form 16 only captures salary income and TDS deducted by the employer. It does not include other taxable income such as savings account interest, fixed deposit interest, dividend income, capital gains, rental income or freelance earnings, many of which are independently reported to the Income Tax Department through other reporting channels.

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How the Income Tax Department verifies your return

According to Surana, the Income Tax Department has significantly strengthened its compliance framework by using data analytics to compare the information reported in ITRs with data available through the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS and other third-party sources.

"The Income Tax Department now relies extensively on data analytics to compare information disclosed in tax returns with details available through various reporting channels. Even relatively small mismatches can trigger automated notices seeking clarification," he said.

He added that most notices issued to salaried taxpayers are not punitive in nature. Instead, they are generally meant to reconcile discrepancies between the taxpayer's return and information already available with the department.

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Common mistakes that trigger tax notices

According to Surana, some of the most common reasons for receiving an income tax notice include:

Income or TDS mismatches with AIS or Form 26AS

Failure to report savings account or fixed deposit interest

Omission of dividend income or capital gains

Filing the wrong ITR form

Unsupported deduction or exemption claims

High-value financial transactions that do not align with reported income

He said even taxpayers with a seemingly straightforward salary profile should ensure that all additional sources of income are properly disclosed.

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What taxpayers should do before filing

Surana advised salaried taxpayers to move beyond a Form 16-centric approach and instead adopt a reconciliation-based filing process.

He recommended collecting all relevant financial documents, including Form 16, bank statements, interest certificates, dividend statements, broker reports for capital gains and Form 26AS. These should then be cross-verified with the AIS and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) available on the income tax portal.

"Taxpayers should ensure that every source of taxable income—not just salary—is correctly disclosed. The pre-filled ITR should be treated only as a starting point and must be verified against personal financial records before filing," Surana said.

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He also advised taxpayers to verify deductions, exemptions, the applicable tax regime and the correct ITR form before submitting the return. Supporting documents should be preserved for future reference in case the Income Tax Department seeks clarification.

As the tax department increasingly relies on digital data shared by employers, banks, brokers and other reporting entities, experts say filing an accurate ITR now requires a comprehensive review of a taxpayer's financial profile—not just the information contained in Form 16.

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