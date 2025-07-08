'They earn in India, invest abroad': Finfluencer drops truth bomb on billionaire strategy

India’s ultra-rich are staying to earn — but fleeing to invest and retire, says Akshat Shrivastava, founder of Wisdom Hatch and popular finfluencer, in a viral post on X spotlighting a growing wealth migration trend.

Shrivastava outlines a three-pronged wealth strategy that’s pushing India’s millionaires and billionaires to set up family offices abroad — most recently, a top Indian billionaire establishing one in Singapore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“There is a very specific strategy behind this,” Shrivastava wrote, breaking down how India’s tax structure influences where the rich earn, invest, and eventually retire.

Operational income — earned through Indian businesses like ports and mines — is taxed at corporate rates, which are lower than personal income taxes. “So owning businesses in India makes sense,” he wrote.

But investment and dividend incomes tell a different story. India slaps a minimum 12.5% capital gains tax on stocks and up to 33% on bonds. Dividend income — from stock payouts or rental returns on real estate — is also heavily taxed. “India charges crazy taxes on investments,” Shrivastava noted, adding that’s why family investment offices are often located abroad.

Advertisement

10 years from now: Rich people will work in India. But, retire abroad.



Recently, one of India's richest billionaires set up a family office in Singapore. He is not alone.



Many Millionaire/billionaires are migrating their wealth abroad.

There is a very specific strategy… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) July 8, 2025

These offshore entities help the wealthy bypass domestic tax burdens while still reaping the benefits of Indian growth — and preparing for life outside the country. “Ten years from now: Rich people will work in India. But, retire abroad,” Shrivastava predicted.

Despite nationalistic backlash, he insists this shift is strategic, not subversive. “The rich quietly learn such points. And, move ahead in their life.”

Shrivastava’s blunt assessment has reignited debate on whether India’s tax regime is driving capital away — and if reform is overdue.