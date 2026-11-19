Organised by the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the festival was held at Umm Al Emarat Park from November 13 to 15, 2026, under the theme 'Growing in Unity'.

The event brought together representatives and cultural communities from 22 countries, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange and peaceful coexistence.

According to the organisers, the opening ceremony attracted more than 7,000 attendees, including over 60 ambassadors accredited to the UAE, senior government officials, diplomatic representatives and cultural leaders.

During his address, Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged the Indian community's contribution to the UAE's development and its role in strengthening cultural connections between the two countries.

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India's participation included traditional performances, artistic showcases and cultural activities reflecting the country's diverse heritage.

Recognition amid strengthening India-UAE ties

Aggarwal's felicitation comes against the backdrop of expanding bilateral economic engagement between India and the UAE.

According to figures cited in the company statement, bilateral trade reached approximately $101.25 billion in FY2025-26, with both countries targeting $200 billion in trade by 2032.

Cooperation between the two nations spans investment, infrastructure, technology, education and cultural exchanges.

The recognition also highlights the growing presence of Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE's business landscape, particularly in sectors such as real estate and infrastructure development.

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BNW Developments expands UAE presence

Founded and chaired by Aggarwal, BNW Developments operates in the UAE's luxury real estate segment, focusing on residential developments targeting high-net-worth individuals and international investors.

The company, co-founded by Managing Director Vivek Anand Oberoi, reports a gross development value exceeding AED 32 billion and employs more than 750 professionals.

Its development strategy focuses on luxury residential projects, design, sustainability and long-term investment value.

The festival, organised to commemorate the International Day for Tolerance, also celebrated the legacy of UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

For BNW Developments, Aggarwal's felicitation marked recognition of its founder within a broader celebration of entrepreneurship, cultural inclusion and the longstanding partnership between India and the UAE.

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