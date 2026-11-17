The project aims to connect Gurugram-Faridabad Road with Gurugram-Sohna Road, potentially improving access between established residential neighbourhoods, emerging housing corridors and employment centres.

Developers bet on future connectivity

Several leading developers have launched or expanded premium residential projects in locations that could benefit from Greater SPR. DLF's The Aureva in Sector 63 reportedly achieved a complete sell-out of 172 residences, generating approximately ₹1,985 crore in sales.

BPTP has launched Downtown 66 in Sector 66, comprising 504 luxury residences, while Pioneer Urban has introduced ALURA, an ultra-luxury serviced residences project in Sector 62.

Anant Raj's 220-acre Anant Raj Estate, including The Estate Residences, directly abuts the proposed road.

Aman Sarin, Director and CEO, Anant Raj Limited, said, "The progress on the Greater Southern Peripheral Road (Greater SPR) is a significant development for Gurugram’s real estate landscape."

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He said improved connectivity would strengthen access to residential, commercial and employment hubs, enhancing the attractiveness of nearby developments.

Why developers launch before infrastructure is ready

Infrastructure visibility can influence developers' decisions on land acquisition, project positioning and launch schedules.

Developers may seek to establish a presence in emerging corridors before improved accessibility attracts additional buyers and competing projects.

However, anticipated connectivity benefits depend on construction timelines, final road alignment and successful execution.

Manik Malik, President and CEO, BPTP, said, "Infrastructure development plays a fundamental role in shaping the long-term growth of urban centres, and the Greater SPR is an important step towards strengthening Gurugram's connectivity."

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Greater SPR could unlock new residential markets

The proposed corridor could also improve the appeal of Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and adjoining sectors.

Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd., said, "The Greater SPR initiative has the potential to be a significant growth catalyst for Gurugram's real estate market, particularly for emerging residential and commercial micro-markets along Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and adjoining sectors."

What should homebuyers consider?

Approximately 160 acres are being acquired for the project, while another 116 acres have already been transferred through transferable development rights.

Although progress on land acquisition offers greater infrastructure visibility, homebuyers should evaluate current property prices, project approvals, delivery schedules and existing connectivity.

For developers, Greater SPR represents a long-term growth opportunity. For buyers, however, potential appreciation remains contingent on timely infrastructure completion and sustained housing demand.

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