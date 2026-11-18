Col. Jaswant Singh Chauhan of MAIA Life said the definition of luxury is evolving as homeowners increasingly seek properties that improve their everyday lives.

"Luxury has traditionally been defined by the tangible — the beauty of a space, the quality of materials, the scale of a residence, the exclusivity of an address. These elements continue to matter. Yet the most discerning homeowners today are looking beyond aesthetics. They are seeking homes that enhance the way they live, feel, and connect," Chauhan said.

Hospitality-led services gain prominence

Personalised services are emerging as an important differentiator in luxury residential projects. Developers are increasingly incorporating hospitality-inspired experiences to offer residents greater convenience, privacy and comfort.

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"The highest form of luxury is being cared for without intrusion. This belief defines our approach to service. Hospitality-led living is no longer an added privilege — it is an essential expectation," Chauhan said.

He added that MAIA Life focuses on delivering seamless experiences through teams trained at leading international luxury hospitality brands.

Wellness becomes central to residential planning

Wellness is also gaining importance in luxury housing, with developers increasingly incorporating features that support physical health, emotional wellbeing and balanced lifestyles.

Rather than treating wellness as an additional amenity, developers are exploring ways to integrate it into residential design and everyday experiences.

"Wellness is at the heart of this philosophy. It is not a feature added to a home, but a foundation on which the home is designed," Chauhan said.

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He added that collaborations with global longevity experts are helping MAIA Life develop environments that encourage healthier and more sustainable living.

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Community emerges as a key differentiator

Beyond design and wellness, community engagement is becoming an important consideration in premium residential developments.

Developers are focusing on curated experiences, shared spaces and social interactions that encourage stronger connections among residents.

"Ultimately, community is the greatest amenity. Design may create the first impression, but meaningful connections create lasting belonging," Chauhan said.

The evolving approach reflects a broader shift in luxury housing, where the value of a residence is increasingly linked to the quality of everyday experiences rather than physical attributes alone.

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