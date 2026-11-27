According to Savills India’s India Investment Market Watch Q2 2026, data centres accounted for 38% of private equity investment inflows in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing the office segment, which attracted 30%. The trend highlights the growing importance of technology-led real estate assets in India's institutional investment market.

Data centres lead the alternative real estate opportunity

The expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services is driving demand for data centre infrastructure. India’s increasing data consumption and digital economy are creating opportunities for investors seeking assets supported by structural demand.

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Savills India's November 2026 report, Beyond Data Centres: Rise of the Supporting Ecosystem, estimates that the country's data centre capacity could rise from around 2 GW IT in the first half of 2026 to more than 7 GW IT by 2030.

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This expansion could generate an estimated 30-35 million square feet of data centre-aligned warehousing demand, opening up opportunities across logistics, storage and supporting infrastructure.

Healthcare, senior living and co-living attract attention

Beyond digital infrastructure, investors are exploring assets linked to demographic and lifestyle changes. Healthcare facilities, senior living communities, student accommodation and managed co-living spaces are gaining relevance as urbanisation, educational mobility and demand for organised housing increase.

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Saurabh Bhutani, Senior Director, Research and Consulting, Savills India, said, “India’s real estate investment landscape is expanding beyond traditional office and residential assets, with alternative sectors accounting for nearly 39% of total private equity investments YTD in 2026.”

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He added that senior living presents a significant opportunity, supported by an ageing population and an estimated $4.8 billion to $8.4 billion in investment requirements by 2030 to meet future housing and care needs.

Bhutani also highlighted the growing demand for co-living, student housing and managed accommodation, reflecting evolving demographic and lifestyle trends.